Used Hyundai Sonata N Line for Sale
- $31,700Great price$4,111 Below Market12,690 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualHyundai of New Port Richey (New Port Richey, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in New Port Richey, FL / 806 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line FWD I4 8-Speed Automatic Certified.
Dealer Review:
Watch out for this dealership sales department. They are masters at deception, will end up ripping you off on price and you will leave with the realization that you were ripped off by some of the best [non-permissible content removed]. I pity any elderly person that tries to buy a new car at this dealership. Do yourself a favor, shop elsewhere!!!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JC6MH130972
Stock: MH130972
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2022
- $31,300Great price$3,868 Below Market20,761 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualHyundai of New Port Richey (New Port Richey, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in New Port Richey, FL / 806 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line FWD 2.5L I4 MPI Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 290hp 8-Speed Automatic Certified.
Dealer Review:
Watch out for this dealership sales department. They are masters at deception, will end up ripping you off on price and you will leave with the realization that you were ripped off by some of the best [non-permissible content removed]. I pity any elderly person that tries to buy a new car at this dealership. Do yourself a favor, shop elsewhere!!!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JC6MH109328
Stock: MH109328A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-09-2022
- $30,789Great price$3,377 Below Market21,273 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate fleet vehicle4cyl Automated ManualEchoPark Automotive Birmingham (Birmingham, AL)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Birmingham, AL / 637 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At EchoPark, it's all about offering you options for a happy experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JC4MH112812
Stock: PMH112812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2022
- $32,400Great price$3,581 Below Market11,955 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl Automated ManualSwope Hyundai (Elizabethtown, KY)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Elizabethtown, KY / 463 miles away from Ashburn, VA
the Hyundai Sonata has gone through a stringent manufacturer pre-owned certification process, including a meticulous mechanical...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JC1MH127073
Stock: G22201051
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-09-2022
- $32,700Great price$3,598 Below Market4,493 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl Automated ManualCiocca Hyundai (Quakertown, PA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Quakertown, PA / 149 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Hyundai Certified, Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 4,035 Miles! REDUCED FROM $38,644! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Onboard Co...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JC5MH123740
Stock: 20213740
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-13-2022
- $32,498Great price$3,571 Below Market8,020 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated Manual#1 Cochran Hyundai of South Hills (Pittsburgh, PA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Pittsburgh, PA / 165 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! Phantom Black 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Odometer is 717 miles below market average! * HYUNDAI CERTIFIED / CPO WARRANTY *, * One Owner...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JC6MH105599
Stock: SH220553B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-28-2022
- $32,490Great price$3,474 Below Market9,246 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualRon Marhofer Hyundai of Green (Akron, OH)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Akron, OH / 251 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Certified. FACTORY CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED!, NAVIGATION SYSTEM / GPS!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, LEATHER SEATS!, HEATED SEATS!, PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE!, LANE DE...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JCXMH117951
Stock: URVG1034B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2022
- $34,999Great price$2,834 Below Market6,660 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl Automated ManualStew Hansen Hyundai (Des Moines, IA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Des Moines, IA / 875 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Certified. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Stormy Sea 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line 8-Speed Automatic FWD I4
Dealer Review:
Worked to help me find a car after car totaled. So was imperative I find a new car. Very helpful
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JC3NH148542
Stock: C80099A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2022
- $34,988Great price$2,709 Below Market5,010 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualTeddy Nissan (Bronx, NY)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Bronx, NY / 231 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.*PASSED - 175 POINT Factory Certified Inspection*, NON-SMOKER!, Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic ...
Dealer Review:
We purchased a vehicle today from Teddy Nissan on Boston Road in the Bronx. We were taken care of by Alex Pena. He was friendly, knowledgeable and we never felt pressured to buy. He gave us our space to talk things out and decided weather to make this large purchase. We had a great experience and will recommend Teddy Nissan to anyone we know looking for a car. Our purchase was everything we was looking for. Alex Pena is a excellent salesperson Thanks for everything Robert & Maria Stevenson
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JC4NH134035
Stock: P25375U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2022
- $37,758Fair price$116 Below Market2,691 milesNo accidents, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualWoodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Blair, NE)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Blair, NE / 996 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Only 2,691 Miles! Delivers 33 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Hyundai Sonata boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine poweri...
Dealer Review:
Woodhouse was my go-to dealership for Ram and Jeep even though I lived more than 2 hours away in Iowa. Not anymore. I was ready to lease a new truck at my last visit but I was treated so unprofessionally that I canceled the deal. I guess loyalty and customer service don't matter to them anymore.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JC1NH149267
Stock: C220552A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2022
- $34,413Good price$2,538 Below Market8,152 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualWestshore Honda (Tampa, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Tampa, FL / 817 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR REAL NATIONWIDE LIFETIME WARRANTY. UNLIMITED TIME AND UNLIMITED MILES**CLEAN ONE OWNER CARFAX. ALLOY WHEELS, NAVIGATION, NAPPA...
Dealer Review:
This was the most pleasant experience I’ve had buying a car. My salesman Samuel Pulido was wonderful ! He was very thorough and helpful. I would not hesitate to recommend this dealership and most definitely Samuel !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JC3NH140974
Stock: 155568A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2022
- $38,900Fair price$1,041 Above Market2,768 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl Automated ManualParamount Hyundai of Hickory (Hickory, NC)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Hickory, NC / 312 miles away from Ashburn, VA
BEST PRICE GUARANTEED ! Best Selection ! Best Customer Service ! WE SAY YES! We do it EVERY DAY !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JC8NH136998
Stock: H9125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2022
- $31,777Good price$2,290 Below Market23,616 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualCadillac of Laguna Niguel (Laguna Niguel, CA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Laguna Niguel, CA / 2,251 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Automatic Transmission, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth Wireless, Low Mileage, Push Button Sta...
Dealer Review:
Uriel Gomez and the rest of the team were extremely kind and professional. Purchasing my XT4 was stress free, no pressure, positive experience. I highly recommend contacting Uriel Gomez at Cadillac of Laguna Niguel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JC3MH127477
Stock: C502981B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2022
- $34,000Good price$892 Below Market15,967 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualDoral Hyundai (Doral, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Doral, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vehicle pricing includes all offers and incentives. Sales tax, registration fees, dealer installed options, reconditioning costs, and $999 dealer fee ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JC7MH122881
Stock: S224938A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-27-2022
- $33,500Good price$2,028 Below Market5,975 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualWissler Motors (Mount Joy, PA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Mount Joy, PA / 91 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You're in good hands when you buy this certified vehicle with a 5 Year / 100,000 mile limited powertrain warranty by Allstate!**1-OWNER**, **CERTIFIED...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JC9MH127676
Stock: 4381A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2022
- $32,995Good price$1,960 Below Market13,732 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualLuther Brookdale Buick GMC (Brooklyn Center, MN)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Brooklyn Center, MN / 912 miles away from Ashburn, VA
PRICED TO MOVE $3,100 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, Hands-Free Liftgate, Premium Sound System**, Blind Spot Moni...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JC6MH132656
Stock: PB14962A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2022
- $35,595Fair price$318 Above Market6,770 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualTony Divino Toyota (Riverdale, UT)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Riverdale, UT / 1,818 miles away from Ashburn, VA
ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. Delivers 33 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Hyundai Sonata delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Un...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JC2MH114056
Stock: P9941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2022
- $33,976Good price$929 Below Market12,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualCentennial Toyota (Las Vegas, NV)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Las Vegas, NV / 2,061 miles away from Ashburn, VA
23/33 City/Highway MPG ** CALL (702) 527-3684 ** CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Sonata N Line, Navigation, Leather, Panoramic Moonroof, Bose Premi...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JC1MH115201
Stock: 00321223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2022
- $32,695Good price$1,753 Below Market19,304 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualChevrolet Puente Hills (City of Industry, CA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in City of Industry, CA / 2,254 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2021 Hyundai Sonata? This is it. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JC8MH116202
Stock: 3887P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2022
- $34,998Fair price$44 Below Market7,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualCarMax (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Spokane Valley, WA / 2,062 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Introducing the Love Your Car Guarantee from CarMax! Now you can take your time with a 24-hour test drive and a 30-day/1500-mile money back guarantee ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JC6MH112715
Stock: 22594450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $33,260Good price$2,190 Below Market2,963 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualLindsay Honda (Columbus, OH)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Columbus, OH / 292 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Calypso Red 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line FWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 MPI Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 290hp **BLUETOOTH**, **APPLE CARPLAY**, **A...
Dealer Review:
Today I just bought my second car from Lyndsay and from start to finish I had an incredible experience. No pressure!! Felix my sales person was amazing, funny, professional, and my finance person was equally as personable and professional. I don't get all these 1 star reviews, as I have had nothing but great experiences both times, and I got exactly what I was looking for! Highly recommend!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEK4JC2MH105535
Stock: 22-2527A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2022
