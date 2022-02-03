Skip to main content

Used Hyundai Sonata N Line for Sale

123 listings
  • Certified 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    Certified 2021 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $31,700
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,111 Below Market
    12,690 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Hyundai of New Port Richey (New Port Richey, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in New Port Richey, FL / 806 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line FWD I4 8-Speed Automatic Certified. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Li...

    Dealer Review:

    Watch out for this dealership sales department. They are masters at deception, will end up ripping you off on price and you will leave with the realization that you were ripped off by some of the best [non-permissible content removed]. I pity any elderly person that tries to buy a new car at this dealership. Do yourself a favor, shop elsewhere!!!!!!!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JC6MH130972
    Stock: MH130972
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-18-2022

  • Certified 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    Certified 2021 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $31,300
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,868 Below Market
    20,761 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Hyundai of New Port Richey (New Port Richey, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in New Port Richey, FL / 806 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line FWD 2.5L I4 MPI Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 290hp 8-Speed Automatic Certified. Hyundai Certified Pr...

    Dealer Review:

    Watch out for this dealership sales department. They are masters at deception, will end up ripping you off on price and you will leave with the realization that you were ripped off by some of the best [non-permissible content removed]. I pity any elderly person that tries to buy a new car at this dealership. Do yourself a favor, shop elsewhere!!!!!!!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JC6MH109328
    Stock: MH109328A
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-09-2022

  • Price Drop
    2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    2021 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $30,789
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,377 Below Market
    21,273 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate fleet vehicle
    4cyl Automated Manual
    EchoPark Automotive Birmingham (Birmingham, AL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Birmingham, AL / 637 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At EchoPark, it’s all about offering you options for a happy experience. We have thousands of new-to-you makes and models that range from sedans to tr...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JC4MH112812
    Stock: PMH112812
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-04-2022

  • Certified 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    Certified 2021 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $32,400
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,581 Below Market
    11,955 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Swope Hyundai (Elizabethtown, KY)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Elizabethtown, KY / 463 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    <b>Vehicle Details</b> the Hyundai Sonata has gone through a stringent manufacturer pre-owned certification process, including a meticulous mechanical...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JC1MH127073
    Stock: G22201051
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-09-2022

  • Certified 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    Certified 2021 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $32,700
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,598 Below Market
    4,493 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Ciocca Hyundai (Quakertown, PA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Quakertown, PA / 149 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Hyundai Certified, Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 4,035 Miles! REDUCED FROM $38,644! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Onboard Co...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JC5MH123740
    Stock: 20213740
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-13-2022

  • Certified 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    Certified 2021 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $32,498
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,571 Below Market
    8,020 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    #1 Cochran Hyundai of South Hills (Pittsburgh, PA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Pittsburgh, PA / 165 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Recent Arrival! Phantom Black 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Odometer is 717 miles below market average! * HYUNDAI CERTIFIED / CPO WARRANTY *, * One Owner...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JC6MH105599
    Stock: SH220553B
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-28-2022

  • Certified 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    Certified 2021 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $32,490
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,474 Below Market
    9,246 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Ron Marhofer Hyundai of Green (Akron, OH)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Akron, OH / 251 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Certified. FACTORY CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED!, NAVIGATION SYSTEM / GPS!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, LEATHER SEATS!, HEATED SEATS!, PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE!, LANE DE...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JCXMH117951
    Stock: URVG1034B
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-08-2022

  • Certified 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    Certified 2022 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $34,999
    Great priceGreat price
    $2,834 Below Market
    6,660 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Stew Hansen Hyundai (Des Moines, IA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Des Moines, IA / 875 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Certified. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Stormy Sea 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line 8-Speed Automatic FWD I4Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limite...

    Dealer Review:

    Worked to help me find a car after car totaled. So was imperative I find a new car. Very helpful

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JC3NH148542
    Stock: C80099A
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-22-2022

  • 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    2022 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $34,988
    Great priceGreat price
    $2,709 Below Market
    5,010 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Teddy Nissan (Bronx, NY)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Bronx, NY / 231 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.*PASSED - 175 POINT Factory Certified Inspection*, NON-SMOKER!, Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic ...

    Dealer Review:

    We purchased a vehicle today from Teddy Nissan on Boston Road in the Bronx. We were taken care of by Alex Pena. He was friendly, knowledgeable and we never felt pressured to buy. He gave us our space to talk things out and decided weather to make this large purchase. We had a great experience and will recommend Teddy Nissan to anyone we know looking for a car. Our purchase was everything we was looking for. Alex Pena is a excellent salesperson Thanks for everything Robert & Maria Stevenson

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JC4NH134035
    Stock: P25375U
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-18-2022

  • 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    2022 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $37,758
    Fair priceFair price
    $116 Below Market
    2,691 miles
    No accidents, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Blair, NE)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Blair, NE / 996 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Only 2,691 Miles! Delivers 33 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Hyundai Sonata boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine poweri...

    Dealer Review:

    Woodhouse was my go-to dealership for Ram and Jeep even though I lived more than 2 hours away in Iowa. Not anymore. I was ready to lease a new truck at my last visit but I was treated so unprofessionally that I canceled the deal. I guess loyalty and customer service don't matter to them anymore.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JC1NH149267
    Stock: C220552A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-02-2022

  • Price Drop
    2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    2022 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $34,413
    Good priceGood price
    $2,538 Below Market
    8,152 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Westshore Honda (Tampa, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Tampa, FL / 817 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    **TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR REAL NATIONWIDE LIFETIME WARRANTY. UNLIMITED TIME AND UNLIMITED MILES**CLEAN ONE OWNER CARFAX. ALLOY WHEELS, NAVIGATION, NAPPA...

    Dealer Review:

    This was the most pleasant experience I’ve had buying a car. My salesman Samuel Pulido was wonderful ! He was very thorough and helpful. I would not hesitate to recommend this dealership and most definitely Samuel !

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JC3NH140974
    Stock: 155568A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-14-2022

  • Price Drop
    2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    2022 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $38,900
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,041 Above Market
    2,768 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Paramount Hyundai of Hickory (Hickory, NC)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Hickory, NC / 312 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    BEST PRICE GUARANTEED ! Best Selection ! Best Customer Service ! WE SAY YES! We do it EVERY DAY ! Contact dealer for details. Paramount Hyundai of Hic...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JC8NH136998
    Stock: H9125
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-05-2022

  • 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    2021 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $31,777
    Good priceGood price
    $2,290 Below Market
    23,616 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Cadillac of Laguna Niguel (Laguna Niguel, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Laguna Niguel, CA / 2,251 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Automatic Transmission, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth Wireless, Low Mileage, Push Button Sta...

    Dealer Review:

    Uriel Gomez and the rest of the team were extremely kind and professional. Purchasing my XT4 was stress free, no pressure, positive experience. I highly recommend contacting Uriel Gomez at Cadillac of Laguna Niguel.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JC3MH127477
    Stock: C502981B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-10-2022

  • Certified 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    Certified 2021 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $34,000
    Good priceGood price
    $892 Below Market
    15,967 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Doral Hyundai (Doral, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Doral, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Vehicle pricing includes all offers and incentives. Sales tax, registration fees, dealer installed options, reconditioning costs, and $999 dealer fee ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JC7MH122881
    Stock: S224938A
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-27-2022

  • 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    2021 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $33,500
    Good priceGood price
    $2,028 Below Market
    5,975 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Wissler Motors (Mount Joy, PA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Mount Joy, PA / 91 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    You're in good hands when you buy this certified vehicle with a 5 Year / 100,000 mile limited powertrain warranty by Allstate!**1-OWNER**, **CERTIFIED...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JC9MH127676
    Stock: 4381A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-02-2022

  • Price Drop
    2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    2021 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $32,995
    Good priceGood price
    $1,960 Below Market
    13,732 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Luther Brookdale Buick GMC (Brooklyn Center, MN)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Brooklyn Center, MN / 912 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    PRICED TO MOVE $3,100 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, Hands-Free Liftgate, Premium Sound System**, Blind Spot Moni...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JC6MH132656
    Stock: PB14962A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2022

  • 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    2021 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $35,595
    Fair priceFair price
    $318 Above Market
    6,770 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Tony Divino Toyota (Riverdale, UT)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Riverdale, UT / 1,818 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. Delivers 33 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Hyundai Sonata delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Un...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JC2MH114056
    Stock: P9941
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-22-2022

  • 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    2021 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $33,976
    Good priceGood price
    $929 Below Market
    12,645 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Centennial Toyota (Las Vegas, NV)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Las Vegas, NV / 2,061 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    23/33 City/Highway MPG ** CALL (702) 527-3684 ** CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Sonata N Line, Navigation, Leather, Panoramic Moonroof, Bose Premi...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JC1MH115201
    Stock: 00321223
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-25-2022

  • 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    2021 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $32,695
    Good priceGood price
    $1,753 Below Market
    19,304 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Chevrolet Puente Hills (City of Industry, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in City of Industry, CA / 2,254 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2021 Hyundai Sonata? This is it. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JC8MH116202
    Stock: 3887P
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-06-2022

  • 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    2021 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $34,998
    Fair priceFair price
    $44 Below Market
    7,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    CarMax (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Spokane Valley, WA / 2,062 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Introducing the Love Your Car Guarantee from CarMax! Now you can take your time with a 24-hour test drive and a 30-day/1500-mile money back guarantee ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JC6MH112715
    Stock: 22594450
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

    2021 Hyundai Sonata
    N Line Sedan

    $33,260
    Good priceGood price
    $2,190 Below Market
    2,963 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Lindsay Honda (Columbus, OH)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Columbus, OH / 292 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Calypso Red 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line FWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 MPI Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 290hp **BLUETOOTH**, **APPLE CARPLAY**, **A...

    Dealer Review:

    Today I just bought my second car from Lyndsay and from start to finish I had an incredible experience. No pressure!! Felix my sales person was amazing, funny, professional, and my finance person was equally as personable and professional. I don't get all these 1 star reviews, as I have had nothing but great experiences both times, and I got exactly what I was looking for! Highly recommend!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5NPEK4JC2MH105535
    Stock: 22-2527A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-14-2022

