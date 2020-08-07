Price Comparison: Ford F-250 Tremor vs. Ram Power Wagon

Taking into account the impressive off-road performance that both these trucks offer, the Power Wagon and the Tremor give you pretty good value. Their base prices are similar: $50,040 for the Ram and $53,820 for the Ford in their most basic versions. Both prices include destination.

The most cost-effective way to build a Power Wagon is to choose a base-level Ram 2500 Crew Cab Tradesman (with 4WD and the short bed) and add the Power Wagon package to it at a $7,995 premium. This brings the total price to $50,040. If you're looking for more than the most basic version, though, the Power Wagon is usually sold with the equivalent equipment of a Laramie trim level. Its starting price is $55,045, and includes a power-adjustable driver's seat, 8.4-inch touchscreen and more features that don't come on the Tradesman.

Our Power Wagon test vehicle included options that brought the total price to $69,890. Pricing is a big feather in the Power Wagon's cap. It has serious off-road hardware that comes at no extra cost, and options are reasonably priced.

The Tremor is a different beast. It is actually a $4,000 package that you can add to any trim level except the base XL. So, yes, even your luxed-out F-250 Platinum can have the Tremor package. You just need to select the Tremor package on F-250 or F-350 models that are 4WD crew cabs. Unfortunately, you cannot add it to trucks with the long 8-foot bed or with dual rear wheels — but there's still a lot more choice compared with the Power Wagon. An F-250 XLT Tremor starts at $53,820, but our F-250 Platinum Tremor with the available 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine, itself a $10,000-plus option, came to a whopping $87,630.

We found the diesel engine to be stellar, but the standard 7.3-liter V8 is upgraded for 2020 and saves you a lot of money. A sensible trim level with the standard V8 and Tremor package is excellent value. Its most affordable versions don't come with as much equipment as the Power Wagon — you'll still need to pay $3,000 for the optional winch, which comes standard on the Ram — and fully loaded versions are outrageously expensive. But if the price doesn't scare you away, the Tremor is an impressive truck.