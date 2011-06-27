Used 2006 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews
1st Gen Tundra: Best Toyota Pickup Ever
I’ve had my 06’ Tundra Access Cab SR5 4x4 now for a number of years and this 12 year old truck just keeps going and going without issue all the while being driven pretty hard. Keep on top of the basic maintenance and the 2UZ-FE 4.7L v8 will go and go and go. There’s a good reason why Toyota selected the same power plant for the $75,000 Land Cruiser (price at that time): these engines can EASILY exceed 250-300k and are dead nuts reliable. I swapped the stock suspension for the Old Man Emu suspension kit Slee and Toytec offer for this truck. Stiffer ride with a slight lift but handles better in general, especially with a heavier load. Otherwise it is stock although I will be adding a winch bumper, sliders and some skid plates as part of some overlanding/off-road mods. Now here’s why I believe the 05-06 1st Gen Tundra is the best Toyota pickup ever made: - JUST BIG ENOUGH: for 2018 standards, the “full-size” 1st gen Tundra is a mid-size pickup. It’s about the same size as the latest gen Taco. Very comfortable on the interior but small enough for tighter trails, parking etc. It’s also relatively light weight. My curb weight is 4,700lbs…a new Taco weighs almost the same. - 2UZ-FE: Legendary Toyota 4.7l V8 that powers the also legendary 100 Series Land Cruiser. The 05-06 Tundra gains 42HP over the 04’! Plenty of power and low end torque even with running larger tires up to a 33” which is the largest sized tire I would feel comfortable running on a mostly stock IFS. 05-06 also gives you a 5 speed auto tranny vs a 4 speed of the previous years. It’s these reasons I would recommend an 05-06 Tundra. - POWER: My Tundra Access Cab hits around 4,700lbs and has 270HP and 313 lb ft. of torque with much of that torque available on the low end given that it’s a V8. It runs really, really well and EASILY pulls 75 up I-70 to the Eisenhower, even with a bit of a load. For perspective, a 2018 TRD Pro Taco weighs about the same but only has 265 lb ft. of torque. - SIMPLE: My 06’ AC has power windows, power locks, AC and cruise control. No crazy electronics that start to show age after 12 years of use. No redundant navigation that my iPhone and/or iPad does a better job of anyway. No unnecessary complications that can fail when out in the mountains or bush. For all intents and purposes, it’s just a TRUCK back when trucks used to be trucks. This also makes it easier to work on if you turn your own wrenches and less expensive to pay someone to repair, if you don’t. The independent front suspension (IFS) is quite easy to work on. Tie rod ends, CV axles, steering rack bushings, etc. are all pretty easy to replace. The engine is fairly simple with exception of the starter location. It’s as if the Toyota engineers picked the worse possible location for the starter. Good news is that I haven't had to replace mine. - INEXPENSIVE: in the age of $60,000 F150’s (let that sink in for a second)….one can pick up a well-maintained 1st Gen Tundra for 10-20k and it will probably still outlast that sixty thousand dollar 2018 F150…These 2UZ-FE engines routinely hit 300,000 miles with basic maintenance and consume very little oil. It’s a proven engine. The tranny, diffs, etc. are all pretty proven as well as long as you don’t push it by running too big of tires or towing without a transmission cooler or other self-inflicted problems. Seems to be a bit better priced than a Taco of similar vintage, miles, etc. at least in this area (Denver metro) where a used Tacoma . - COMFORTABLE: we’ve road tripped the Tundra thousands of miles for 10-12 hour days quite comfortably. I would not however, recommend the Access Cab for more than 2 people. A 3 year old in a child seat barely has enough room in the extended cab, speaking from experience. If this is an only vehicle or you need to carry more than 2 people than definitely get the double cab. - RUGGED: Keep the weight low (within payload limits) and this truck does quite well in rough terrain even considering the non-boxed frame. It is a Toyota truck after-all. I’ve hauled literally tons of firewood without issue. I would not however, make a practice of carrying really heavy loads while driving in rough terrain. Get a Power Wagon if that’s your cup of tea. Also, the stock suspension, even the stock TRD Bilsteins, were somewhat meh. Fortunately there’s lots of options today from the after market. I went with the Old Man Emu kit because it’s simple and proven. - PROVEN: The 2006 Tundra is the last year of production for the 1st generation. This should translate to getting the best version of the series as Toyota had time to “work out the bugs”. With improvements to the lower ball joint design, exhaust manifold durability, significant increase in HP and extra gearing, the 05 and 06 is definitely worth holding out for if you’re in the market for a 1st gen Tundra.
Another great Toyota truck!!
My previous Toyota truck was a 1992 4WD V6 with a 5-speed. I racked up over 285,000 miles on it with no problems. Take care of your Toyota, it will take care of you. Same has held true for my 2006 Tundra. I found an extremely rare 2006 SR5 Access Cab with the 4.0L and a 6-speed manual transmission and had to have it. Bought it in 2011 with 181,000 miles. Miles mean nothing on Toyotas if they have been maintained. Replaced the shocks with Bilstein HD's (Yellow), and it made it ride like a new truck! With 220,000 miles on it, I am ready to declare my Tundra the worthy successor to the Beast! Had one single failure, a bad coil, which was easy to replace. 400,000 here I come!
Love this truck
Bought in 2008 with 18000 miles and have put 30000 on it since then. I used it for 2 years for my carpentry business. Rear sliding window came in handy picking up lumber. My father has a 2004 SR5 and the 2006 rides much more car-like than the 2004. It really feels smooth and is an all around great truck. Used to drive a Chevy but had problems with the transmission at 30K miles and the dealership wouldn't do anything for us (after our family had bought 4 cars from them). Will never go back after driving this truck! I love this thing!
2003 toyota tundra
fun to drive. very reliable. good simple interior design. gas mileage is poor.
Great TRUCK!
Bought this truck used with 14,000 miles in 2008. Now has 56,000 miles and needs it's first pair of brakes. It's a V8 so gas/fuel consumption is not like a PRIUS so I'm not whinning. I average 18 mpg mix hwy/city and about 19-20 hwy. Tows my 18' Lund fishing boat nicely. 6' bed is a must, I didn't buy a new Tundra because of the bed. The crew cab is great, handles 5 adult passenger w/ ease. Interior is ok, when it's cold, it creeks when you go over bumps. Parking is a-ok, like any truck, it won't have turning radius like my wife's Lexus. Overall, I love it, and plan on keeping it for a LONG LONG LONG time! These trucks are also hard to come along. If I find another one, I might snatch er' up
