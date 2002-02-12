Used 1991 Toyota Supra for Sale Near Me
- 75,000 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$38,995
Yasani Auto Gallery - Alexandria / Virginia
- RARE FIND - 1997 Supra Runs and drive great. The milage is TMU . Please call us at 703-470-9006 .SERVICED AND INSPECTED* ALL CREDIT UNIONS WELCOME! Come in to schedule your test drive today! Mid Atlantic Truck Center. WE ARE LOCATED AT 26 S DOVE STREET ALEXANDRIA VA 22314. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. ONLY $495 PROCESSING FEE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED. GUARANTEED APPROVAL on all types of credit no matter your credit situation.to be approved today make sure to bring proof of employment WE OFFER FINANCING AND TAKE YOUR TRADE INS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota Supra .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT2DE82A3V1000706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,009 miles
$68,888
Chicago Auto Place - Bensenville / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota Supra .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT2DE82A7V0038915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,916 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$69,800
Diamond Motorworks - Lisle / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota Supra .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT2DE82AXV0039704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,111 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$99,990
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices * THE very last year of legendary A80 MK4 supra - in the most desirable configuration - factory Twin Turbo Manual SUPRA! - 2JZ-GTE paired with amazing Getrag V161 transmission * Please note, this car is heavily modified and can not be smog and therefore registered in CA! Sold as title only! Due to liability reasons we not going to be passing smog and registering this car in the state of California! OFF-STREET USE ONLY! * Racing Harts M5 3-piece wheels w/ polished lip wrapped in brand new Nitto NT05 tires * Tien Street Flex coilovers (we also have stock shocks / struts) * HKS intercooler (also comes with stock intercooler) * HKS Super Sequantial Blow Off Valve * Stock intake (flows much better than aftermarket due to ram air effect of stock intake box) * HKS Dragger exhaust w/ down pipe and catless mid-pipe * Whifbitz Aero Style front lip * Cusco front strut brace * HKS EVC 6 boost controller * HKS turbo timer * Pioneer Navigation (w/Bluetooth + Pandora) + JL Audio C3/C5 Speakers w/ JL Audio 10" Sub + JL Audio 6 channel amp + MagicBox Sub enclosure (near factory fit) (we also have the stock speakers and stock sub enclosure) * Brand new StopTech rotors + pads + stainless brake lines * Alpine alarm system * HKS FCD (fuel cut defender) * Brand new Welbro fuel pump and freshly refurbished / recoated fuel tank * NGK Iridium plugs + cables * Solid shifter mounts * TRD transmission mounts + Brand new motor mounts * Brand new Clutch Masters 6 pack clutch (holds up to 800hp with nearly stock clutch peddle feel) + OEM LUK flywheel * New fluids everywhere including specific V160 transmission fluid * PLX multi-gauge (touch screen) fits perfectly instead of factory clock (the car also comes with OEM clock) * Radar detector hardwire kit * Powerhouse Racing EGR delete kit (stock EGR is included in the sale) * Running parallel setup on factory stock twins * Clear title * Carfax certified * 2 previous owners * Please note, most of the work was done within last 500 miles. This car is not California Smog / street Legal! Must be registered in out of state in order to be legal to drive (we can assist with Montana LLC registration if needed - no tax, no smog) - if you are a California resident this car is sold on basis of OFF-ROAD USE and we won't be able to assist with registration! * No test drives offered on this car! * Comes with some stock parts: Wheels, Intercooler, EGR, clock, speakers, shocks and springs, and some other parts.... I believe we still have the stock front bumper lip. APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Toyota Supra .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT2DE82A8W1002078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,741 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$69,800
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
1998 TOYOTA SUPRA TWIN TURBO W-SPORT ROOF INSAINLEY RARE!! ONLY 10 UNITS PRODUCED WITH THIS COLOR/TRANS COMBO! TWIN TURBO!! 68K ORIGINAL MILES!! FINISHED IN THE STUNNING AND SUPER RARE IMPERIAL JADE MICA EXTERIOR PAINT OVER VIRTUALLY FLAWLESS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! EVERY VIN TAB IN PLACE!! NEVER WRECKED!!! COLLECTOR QUALITY!! INVESTMENT GRADE!! STOCK, ALL BUT A BOOST GAUGE AND AFTERMARKET RADIO!! GORGEOUS FACTORY POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS WRAPPED IN BF GOODRICH TIRES!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! AFTERMARKET PIONEER TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY!! NAVIGATION!! BACK UP CAMERA!! LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEELS!! POWER WINDOWS!! ICE COLD A/C!! DEFI BOOST GAUGE!! PANDORA!! BLUETOOTH!! AHA!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 3.0L TWIN TURBO I6 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SILKY SMOOTH SHIFTING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED 3.0L TWIN TURBO I6 F - REAR WHEEL DRIVE IMPERIAL JADE MICA EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS - BF GOODRICH TIRES BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - BLUETOOTH - AND MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Sport Seats - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Toyota Supra .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT2DE82A1W1002181
Stock: CM6061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2019
