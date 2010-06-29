Monthly Update for August 2018 - 2016 Toyota Prius Long-Term Road Test

2016 Toyota Prius: Monthly Update for August

by Caroline Pardilla, Senior Copy Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

You know that friend you have who, although not exactly the life of the party, is someone you can count on to help when you need it? That's our long-term 2016 Toyota Prius. It's not our first pick for weekend shenanigans, but some of our editors prefer it simply to get from point A to point B because, you know, Prius equals fewer fuel stops. In August, our thrifty little hatchback stuck around town, serving as a dependable ride and a handy, fuel-efficient mover.

For the most part, the two staffers who drove the Toyota this month had plenty of compliments and only a couple of minor issues.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Limited just to around-town excursions in August, our Prius only had to visit the pump a couple of times after trips totaling 820 miles. The average mpg for these two fill-ups was 49.5, which is a smidge lower than our July result.

Average lifetime mpg: 49.5

EPA mpg rating: 52 combined (54 city/50 highway)

Best fill mpg: 57.2

Best range: 521 miles

Current odometer: 25,910 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

As Cameron notes in his comment below, the Prius' blind-spot monitor is asking to visit a dealer. Mike Schmidt has since made an appointment to tend to the issue, which we'll cover in September's update.

Logbook Highlights

Maintenance

"As we noted a couple of months ago, the Prius' blind-spot monitor isn't working properly. It informs the user with a warning in the upper instrument panel that says, 'Blind Spot Monitor System Malfunction Visit Your Dealer.'" — Cameron Rogers, staff writer

Cargo Space

"The Prius was a handy companion car for the weekend we moved into a new apartment. With the back seats folded, I easily transported a haul of odds and ends that we didn't want the movers to handle. And with the Prius' stellar fuel economy, I didn't feel bad about running back and forth several times between our old and new place, about 10 miles apart." — Kathleen Clonts, copy chief

Performance

"I attended a press event in nearby Westlake Village recently and needed a car to get me there and back. I decided to take the Prius, partly because I haven't driven it in a little while. Plus I thought it would be the perfect vehicle to carve through the Santa Monica Mountains on the way to my final destination." — Cameron Rogers

Miscellaneous

"It took me a while to get readjusted to the view out of the back of the Prius, which has, in the words of editor Travis, 'that funky rear-spoiler/body-line thingy that gets in the way a bit.' Though Travis had no problem with rear visibility, I find the horizontal cut-through of that body piece a little distracting. It wouldn't be a deal-breaker for me as a buyer, but it does require getting used to." — Kathleen Clonts