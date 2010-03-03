Used 1991 Toyota MR2 for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota MR2
JJay,03/03/2010
Car has 268,000 miles and was purchased with 230,000. Previous owner had receipts. I have driven the car with virtually no problems which is unheard of in a 19 year old car. Timing belt is non-interference so if it breaks it will not bend your valves. Air condition in a car this old usually does not work so I will have to fix that but car drives so well and handles so well you just can't find anything with looks this contemporary and Exotic for this fraction of a price. I paid $1800 cash in 2007. Repairs have been new alternator, new clutch, replaced radio & speakers, minor fix on t-top leaks, wheel alignment. That's nothing on a 19 year old car. I drive it daily & it turns heads always