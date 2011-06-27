Used 1995 Toyota Corolla Consumer Reviews
"Old Reliable"
I bought mine new right after I graduated from college. Twenty years later, it is still my main car with almost 250,000 miles. I have only had to do routine maintenance and purchases (brakes, tires, tune-ups, oil changes, 1 serpentine belt), and one alternator. It has decent power (easy acceleration). The ride is rougher than some vehicles and road handling depends a lot on the tires, I think. Excellent mileage for a 20-year-old car: 20-35 mpg. It's not nearly as quiet inside as it used to be and it's old. I lived on the coast for a few years and the paint is slowly fading. Whenever I am tempted to buy a new car, though, all I have to do is talk to my friends and family who have purchased new vehicles. I have never found as reliable a car as the 1995 Toyota Corolla. It was built when the Toyota name stood for quality.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I love this car
I love love love this car. Bought it used with 113k on it and after 2 years she's at 143k. Gets 32 mpg combined. In 2 years the only thing I've had to do is replace the tires and get the oil changed. It has been going through a lot of brake fluid lately due to a small leak, but nothing worth worrying about. The trunk is huge and I love the fold down back seat. Mine does vibrate a lot at higher speeds and when you first start it, but not enough to be a problem. I thank this car on a regular basis for being so good to me.
Fantastic Car
My family has owned our 1995 corolla since it was brand new. It was passed on to me and my brother when we were 18 or so, and the car has never had any significant problems. The 7AFE engine is bulletproof. 250,000 miles on this thing and it is still running perfectly.
Two generations could not kill it
I loved this little car! It was reliable even when I gave it to my children. It seemed to even like abuse. The only problems were in the electrical hardware. The car went through alternators every 60K and a starter every 40K. Could be driving habits. At this time, it has 400K and still goes. I have a Honda now, but my next car will be a Corolla again
Toyota Corolla 1995
Best car I have ever had. First Corolla 1979 model had over 300,000 miles before engine was done. 1995 Corolla have only had to change starter couple of times.
Sponsored cars related to the Corolla
Related Used 1995 Toyota Corolla info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback