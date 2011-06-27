Used 2004 Suzuki Vitara Consumer Reviews
Love My Vitara
This is a great "little SUV!" It's compact enough to fit into any compact space and it's soooo fun to drive. It's a little jerky but I think that's the charm of it plus mine is manual so it's extra fun and animated! I have only had it for a year, but I haven't had ANY problems mechanical, electrical or otherwise. I drove across the country with it and it is still in superb condition. It has been very reliable! I am absolutely in LOVE with my Vitara, I recommend this vehicle to anyone who wants their cars to be reliable with personality (not in a bad way).
Well-built for the money
So far, this small SUV has been very enjoyable to drive. The vehicle handles well and it accelerates into traffic very well, though it does seem to lack power going uphill. Overall, I am very satisfied with my new SUV. Excellent value for the money.
Grand Vitara
I am very pleased with the quality and thoughfulness of the construction of my Suzuki Grand Vitara. I don't agree with Edmonds that it is underpowered. I find the power to be adequate for my needs. I am also pleased at the number of features that are standard in the Suzuki that other makes charge for. I recently went on a long weekend road trip and found the Grand Vitara handled and drove quite well. The "suggest a style" menu does not include the EX models, of which mine is.
great value for true 4-wheel drive
I only paid $17,300 for the top of the line Vitara. Much less than competitors. Wife got the small car she likes and I got a 4WD I wanted for Oregon winters. I have a mini-van if I need lots of room.
um
it is very fun to drive and it can go off roading a lot better then most people would think. i don't like the looks too much. but after i started driving it i fell in love
Sponsored cars related to the Vitara
Related Used 2004 Suzuki Vitara info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner