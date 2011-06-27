Used 2004 Suzuki Vitara Consumer Reviews

Love My Vitara luvmycar , 02/16/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is a great "little SUV!" It's compact enough to fit into any compact space and it's soooo fun to drive. It's a little jerky but I think that's the charm of it plus mine is manual so it's extra fun and animated! I have only had it for a year, but I haven't had ANY problems mechanical, electrical or otherwise. I drove across the country with it and it is still in superb condition. It has been very reliable! I am absolutely in LOVE with my Vitara, I recommend this vehicle to anyone who wants their cars to be reliable with personality (not in a bad way). Report Abuse

Well-built for the money Steve Caruso , 01/06/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful So far, this small SUV has been very enjoyable to drive. The vehicle handles well and it accelerates into traffic very well, though it does seem to lack power going uphill. Overall, I am very satisfied with my new SUV. Excellent value for the money. Report Abuse

Grand Vitara vintagerodder , 06/06/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I am very pleased with the quality and thoughfulness of the construction of my Suzuki Grand Vitara. I don't agree with Edmonds that it is underpowered. I find the power to be adequate for my needs. I am also pleased at the number of features that are standard in the Suzuki that other makes charge for. I recently went on a long weekend road trip and found the Grand Vitara handled and drove quite well. The "suggest a style" menu does not include the EX models, of which mine is. Report Abuse

great value for true 4-wheel drive beaz , 09/11/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I only paid $17,300 for the top of the line Vitara. Much less than competitors. Wife got the small car she likes and I got a 4WD I wanted for Oregon winters. I have a mini-van if I need lots of room. Report Abuse