Used 2004 Suzuki Vitara Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Vitara
5(40%)4(50%)3(10%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love My Vitara

luvmycar, 02/16/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is a great "little SUV!" It's compact enough to fit into any compact space and it's soooo fun to drive. It's a little jerky but I think that's the charm of it plus mine is manual so it's extra fun and animated! I have only had it for a year, but I haven't had ANY problems mechanical, electrical or otherwise. I drove across the country with it and it is still in superb condition. It has been very reliable! I am absolutely in LOVE with my Vitara, I recommend this vehicle to anyone who wants their cars to be reliable with personality (not in a bad way).

Well-built for the money

Steve Caruso, 01/06/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

So far, this small SUV has been very enjoyable to drive. The vehicle handles well and it accelerates into traffic very well, though it does seem to lack power going uphill. Overall, I am very satisfied with my new SUV. Excellent value for the money.

Grand Vitara

vintagerodder, 06/06/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I am very pleased with the quality and thoughfulness of the construction of my Suzuki Grand Vitara. I don't agree with Edmonds that it is underpowered. I find the power to be adequate for my needs. I am also pleased at the number of features that are standard in the Suzuki that other makes charge for. I recently went on a long weekend road trip and found the Grand Vitara handled and drove quite well. The "suggest a style" menu does not include the EX models, of which mine is.

great value for true 4-wheel drive

beaz, 09/11/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I only paid $17,300 for the top of the line Vitara. Much less than competitors. Wife got the small car she likes and I got a 4WD I wanted for Oregon winters. I have a mini-van if I need lots of room.

um

kerry , 05/11/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

it is very fun to drive and it can go off roading a lot better then most people would think. i don't like the looks too much. but after i started driving it i fell in love

