2004 Suzuki Vitara Review
Pros & Cons
- Truck-based body-on-frame construction means off-road capability.
- Meager cargo space, cramped rear seats, lacks refinement.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,553 - $2,881
Edmunds' Expert Review
The small SUV segment is full of very capable vehicles, and although the Vitara can rock-crawl with the best of them, it gets left behind in nearly every other respect.
2004 Highlights
The Vitara two-door has been dropped. The Vitara four-door is upgraded with a V6 engine and comes with charcoal-colored bumpers and mud guards, a newly designed soft spare tire cover and new exterior colors.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Suzuki Vitara.
Most helpful consumer reviews
luvmycar,02/16/2007
This is a great "little SUV!" It's compact enough to fit into any compact space and it's soooo fun to drive. It's a little jerky but I think that's the charm of it plus mine is manual so it's extra fun and animated! I have only had it for a year, but I haven't had ANY problems mechanical, electrical or otherwise. I drove across the country with it and it is still in superb condition. It has been very reliable! I am absolutely in LOVE with my Vitara, I recommend this vehicle to anyone who wants their cars to be reliable with personality (not in a bad way).
Steve Caruso,01/06/2005
So far, this small SUV has been very enjoyable to drive. The vehicle handles well and it accelerates into traffic very well, though it does seem to lack power going uphill. Overall, I am very satisfied with my new SUV. Excellent value for the money.
vintagerodder,06/06/2004
I am very pleased with the quality and thoughfulness of the construction of my Suzuki Grand Vitara. I don't agree with Edmonds that it is underpowered. I find the power to be adequate for my needs. I am also pleased at the number of features that are standard in the Suzuki that other makes charge for. I recently went on a long weekend road trip and found the Grand Vitara handled and drove quite well. The "suggest a style" menu does not include the EX models, of which mine is.
beaz,09/11/2004
I only paid $17,300 for the top of the line Vitara. Much less than competitors. Wife got the small car she likes and I got a 4WD I wanted for Oregon winters. I have a mini-van if I need lots of room.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
