  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Vitara
  4. Used 2004 Suzuki Vitara
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2004 Suzuki Vitara Review

Pros & Cons

  • Truck-based body-on-frame construction means off-road capability.
  • Meager cargo space, cramped rear seats, lacks refinement.
Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Suzuki Vitara for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,553 - $2,881
Used Vitara for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The small SUV segment is full of very capable vehicles, and although the Vitara can rock-crawl with the best of them, it gets left behind in nearly every other respect.

2004 Highlights

The Vitara two-door has been dropped. The Vitara four-door is upgraded with a V6 engine and comes with charcoal-colored bumpers and mud guards, a newly designed soft spare tire cover and new exterior colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Suzuki Vitara.

5(40%)
4(50%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love My Vitara
luvmycar,02/16/2007
This is a great "little SUV!" It's compact enough to fit into any compact space and it's soooo fun to drive. It's a little jerky but I think that's the charm of it plus mine is manual so it's extra fun and animated! I have only had it for a year, but I haven't had ANY problems mechanical, electrical or otherwise. I drove across the country with it and it is still in superb condition. It has been very reliable! I am absolutely in LOVE with my Vitara, I recommend this vehicle to anyone who wants their cars to be reliable with personality (not in a bad way).
Well-built for the money
Steve Caruso,01/06/2005
So far, this small SUV has been very enjoyable to drive. The vehicle handles well and it accelerates into traffic very well, though it does seem to lack power going uphill. Overall, I am very satisfied with my new SUV. Excellent value for the money.
Grand Vitara
vintagerodder,06/06/2004
I am very pleased with the quality and thoughfulness of the construction of my Suzuki Grand Vitara. I don't agree with Edmonds that it is underpowered. I find the power to be adequate for my needs. I am also pleased at the number of features that are standard in the Suzuki that other makes charge for. I recently went on a long weekend road trip and found the Grand Vitara handled and drove quite well. The "suggest a style" menu does not include the EX models, of which mine is.
great value for true 4-wheel drive
beaz,09/11/2004
I only paid $17,300 for the top of the line Vitara. Much less than competitors. Wife got the small car she likes and I got a 4WD I wanted for Oregon winters. I have a mini-van if I need lots of room.
See all 10 reviews of the 2004 Suzuki Vitara
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2004 Suzuki Vitara features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2004 Suzuki Vitara

Used 2004 Suzuki Vitara Overview

The Used 2004 Suzuki Vitara is offered in the following submodels: Vitara SUV. Available styles include LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M), and LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Suzuki Vitara?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Suzuki Vitaras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Suzuki Vitara for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Suzuki Vitara.

Can't find a used 2004 Suzuki Vitaras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Suzuki Vitara for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,308.

Find a used Suzuki for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,421.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki Vitara for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,079.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,699.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Suzuki Vitara?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Suzuki lease specials
Check out Suzuki Vitara lease specials

Related Used 2004 Suzuki Vitara info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles