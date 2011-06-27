  1. Home
Used 2001 Suzuki Swift GL Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Swift
Overview
Starting MSRP
$10,299
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.3/391.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.3 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque75 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower79 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle31.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room48.9 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room47.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36 in.
Rear hip Room43.9 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room48.9 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length149.4 in.
Curb weight1895 lbs.
Gross weight2624 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base93.1 in.
Width62.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
13 x 4.5 in. wheelsyes
P155/80R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
