Used 1993 Suzuki Sidekick Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Sidekick
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232121
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/24 mpg20/24 mpg20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)244.2/266.4 mi.222.0/266.4 mi.222.0/266.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.11.1 gal.11.1 gal.
Combined MPG232121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower80 hp @ 5400 rpm80 hp @ 5400 rpm80 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity32 cu.ft.32 cu.ft.32 cu.ft.
Length142.5 in.142.5 in.142.5 in.
Curb weight2189 lbs.2387 lbs.2387 lbs.
Gross weight3300 lbs.3300 lbs.3300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.9 cu.ft.8.9 cu.ft.8.9 cu.ft.
Height65.6 in.65.6 in.65.6 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.86.6 in.86.6 in.
Width64.2 in.64.2 in.64.2 in.
