Used 2011 Suzuki Kizashi Consumer Reviews

21 reviews
2011 GTS impulse buy / AWD w. navigation

KizDan, 11/29/2010
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

We took our 2008 SX4 to the local dealership (Ellis Suzuki) for the 15,000 mile checkup. While we were waiting we saw the silver GTS and fell in love. Took it for a drive and came home with it. I hate impulse buys, but I've not had any regrets with this purchase. I always wanted navigation, and this GTS had it installed. Stereo is wonderful, although I was surprised it only held one cd. Used the IPOD connection, and it sounded wonderful. Bluetooth worked with Iphone just great. I could go on and on. Oh, I could have gotten a 2010 for a lot less, but I really liked the changes in body styling on the 2011.

Report Abuse

Best bang for your buck!

mtloveskg, 06/13/2011
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I tested a Sonata, Camry, Accord and Optima. After uears of buying just Honda and Kia I decided to take a chance on one of Japans top selling manufacturers. It paid off! I LOVE this car! Fun ride, great comfort for someone like me (6'4). Very peppy engine. Sweet in and out!

Report Abuse

Kizashi vs Jetta

sabkosalam, 06/04/2011
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I have an 06 jetta and just got my Kizashi. Its only natural for me to compare the two. I have fallen in love with the Kizashi so I only want to mention the things I didn't like or am not used to. Car is extremely beautiful but too low, I'd be scared to drive on serious bumps/snow. Doors don't lock automatically when you start driving. All four windows are not on one touch auto like jetta (I am spoiled by this jetta feature). Center armrest doesn't extend forward like jetta. Floor Mats are too black, can see dirt. Harsh ride in the GTS sport trim that we got. Has bump steer because of strong suspension. Front passenger seat can't be moved up and down like the Jetta.

Report Abuse

Excellent Car

realitycheck1, 02/19/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought a white Kizashi 2 months ago and I could not be happier. This car has the most fluid steering I have ever felt in a regular mid sized sedan. It has a very expensive feel to it in how it drives and the interior quality is excellent. Very quiet. I average 27 MPG around town and I've got 32 MPG on the highway. No problems as of yet, but of course the car is still brand new so I don't expect any. I love how few people own these and I get inquires all the time about it. Fantastic car.

Report Abuse

Completly suprised

tlc64, 11/19/2011
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Always been a Honda guy but the more we use this little Kizashi the more we like it. Smooth and quiet and gets better with miles. Reminds me of what Honda used to be when they beat everybody else with the little details. Never dreamed i would ever buy a Suzuki but i did and it sure works great for us.

Report Abuse
