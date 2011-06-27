Used 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara Consumer Reviews

15 yrs of joy/ 18 yrs coming ☝ Georgia , 10/20/2015 JLX Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought my SUV XL7 off the lot. Brand new. I had never had a new car before. I was 60 yrs old and I wanted a car that I could go anywhere with. Camping, fishing, drive across country and not have to worry about breaking down in the middle of nowhere. This Suzuki Grand Vitara XL 7 has been wonderful! It is getting a few exterior rattles but so am I. A few dings. But all these yrs NOTHING has n needed to be replaced. Although I did lose the ashtray (long story). It is my pride and joy. I'd never trade it in for a new one. I'm happy and content with my 2001 Suzuki XL 7 Grand Vitara. I just need to find a replacement ashtray. humm? UUpdate: Ok, it's the end of 2017. Need new break discs. But other than that ( and a grocery store ding) she is still going 💪. I'll be back again next year and I'm quite sure my Suzuki XL7 will be too. Happy ☺driving 🚗! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great SUV for the money! Would buy another. Jp , 08/10/2015 Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have had mine for over ten years. No serious mechanical issues ever. Replaced tires early on, now it goes through deep snow, sometimes past American 4 wheel drive trucks that are stuck. Normal wear-out stuff replaced, wiper blades, battery, brakes, belts, hoses. Gas mileage 20-25 mixed driving, 5 speed stick shift. Car has burned a little oil since new. Takes a quart every few thousand miles, so we just change the oil and filter. A great car for family with small children. Has been a real pleasure. 2016 Update, 80,000 miles, still running great. 2017 Update, 86,000 miles, still running great. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Multiple problems down the line waguy2012 , 02/23/2012 11 of 12 people found this review helpful The one thing that i have a problem with this car is that it leaks a ton in the front. I had it checked and multiple mechanics cant figure out where the leak is coming from. My dad and i replace some seals in the front and the leak stopped for a bit but then it comes back with a vengeance. When we go one drives just 10-15 miles down the road there will be small puddle of oil on the ground. Just a little annoying and i hope it doesnt lead to bigger problems. We are at 175,000 miles on it so i guess thats what we get for having it so long! :) Also, be caeful w/ the air conditioning. Ours went out and now to replace it will cost $$$$$$. Rather wait to get a new car than pay for repairs. Report Abuse

250,000 MILES!!!!!!! willis1987 , 05/10/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Need i say more? lol no really 250,000 plus miles and still going strong although there have been some problems along the way a rear main seal luckily a family member could fix. A new barely used rear end had to be put under it about 2grand there. Just now in need of throttle position sensor also just realized a tranny mount broke needs replaced so couple hundred bucks but it has been an absolute beast of a car all 250,000 miles put on it great vehicle would def recommend to anyone looking into purchasing one they are stroooooonnnngggg little motors tranny is smooth and overall comfort of ride is pretty well great Report Abuse