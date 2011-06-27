  1. Home
Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem GL Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Esteem
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/393.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque117 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower122 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Clarion premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room51.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room48.2 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Front track56.7 in.
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight2403 lbs.
Gross weight3384 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width66.5 in.
Rear track56.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Space Blue Metallic
  • Grove Green Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Black Pearl 3
  • Cassis Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
P185/60R14 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
