Japanese Mastery in the Mazda CX-30

A tenet of Japanese culture is the concept of Ma, or empty space. For life to grow, for creativity to spark, and for people to progress, Ma is a necessity. It is silence and simplicity, a pause to observe, evaluate, contemplate and thoughtfully make decisions about what comes next.

Mazda designed the CX-30's interior with the philosophy of Ma to create a sense of harmony in the cabin to allow the driver to focus on the road ahead. The CUV's cabin is driver-centric, yet it remains open and inviting with an evident sense of spaciousness. Mazda design themes are apparent throughout, reflecting minimalism and symmetry with the overarching goal of reducing driver distraction.

Complementary tones and textures give the CX-30 an upscale look and premium feel, but without the extraneous detailing that can afflict some luxury-branded CUVs. A striking white leather option is available, drawing sharp contrast against the black interior, rich dark brown dashboard and door panel trim. For traditional refinement, there's black leather and leatherette upholstery. No matter your choice, the tasteful mix of high-quality materials will bring satisfaction to every moment you're behind the wheel.

Step into the CX-30, an effortless task thanks to the elevated CUV ride height, and you'll find a control and display layout optimized for the driver. Everything is organized in perfect symmetry around the driver's position to provide a sensation of complete control and to cultivate driver confidence and satisfaction.

The CX-30's instrumentation is a model of clarity, with an available head-up display that conveys useful information while allowing the driver to keep eyes on the road. It shows numerous useful details including the posted speed limit, current vehicle speed, warnings from its i-Activsense® safety systems and even navigation directions (when equipped).

Mazda's approach to infotainment technology also reduces distraction and narrows the driver's focus on the task at hand, making it easy to always feel in control of the vehicle. Rather than offer a touchscreen display, the Mazda ConnectTM Infotainment System1 in the CX-30 uses intuitive physical controls on the center console and steering wheel, supported by voice recognition technology.

Mazda's philosophy of Ma in the CX-30's interior design is immediately evident. It is driver-optimized, with all controls within easy reach and all instruments visible at a glance. This CUV instills a feeling of tranquility and openness that you'll appreciate every time you get behind the wheel.