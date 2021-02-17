Performance with a Purpose

Performance with a Purpose

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo

Mazda infuses Jinba-ittai into every car and crossover utility vehicle it makes. Translated, Jinba-ittai describes the feeling of a horse and its rider as one. And there's no better CUV to enjoy this sensation of unity and control in than the new 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo.

The CX-30 Turbo is the latest iteration in Mazda's 2021 lineup. It delivers upscale design, modern technology and engaging dynamics without giving ground to the necessities of daily living or the requirements of weekend adventures.

A turbocharged engine is available for the first time in the CX-30, supplying the feeling of control through confidence-inspiring acceleration, easy merging onto highways and effortless passing. The engine also enhances that fun, engaging driving experience for which Mazdas are known.

In the new Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo, you'll appreciate Jinba-ittai with every journey, feeling revitalized upon arrival at your destination and prepared to take on any challenge with self-assured conviction and a smile of satisfaction on your face.

Motivation to Go

Mazda designs and engineers its vehicles for purpose and pleasure, paying close attention to detail and fine-tuning the dynamics to uplift and inspire the driver. The result is added excitement to every errand and exhilaration to every outing.

Starting with the efficient1 and responsive Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that comes standard in the CX-30, Mazda adds a turbocharger for extra horsepower and torque. The result is a stout output of 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque with regular gasoline or 250 hp and 320 lb-ft if you fill up on 93 octane gasoline. Compared to the base engine, that's up to 64 more hp and up to 134 lb-ft of added torque.

You'll enjoy the authoritative engine note and thrilling sensation of forward momentum from the driver's seat. This is especially true when driving at higher elevations, where turbocharged engines perform better in the thinner atmosphere than their non-turbocharged counterparts. So if you're planning an epic surf-and-ski day, the CX-30 2.5 Turbo will effortlessly climb from the sand to the slopes in no time at all.

Effortless and Exciting

2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S with Premium Package shown

There is more to driving satisfaction than straight-line acceleration. Mazda tunes the CX-30 to feel natural and graceful in response to driver input. From steering-effort level to tire selection, Mazda has honed every detail of this CUV's ride and handling to make the CX-30 feel like an extension of the driver's body rather than a simple tool wielded by hand and foot.

Mazda's G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) technology contributes significantly to this sensation. When the CX-30's driver steers into a corner or a curve, GVC Plus restricts engine power subtly to shift vehicle weight in a way that makes the CUV feel smoother and more balanced. Coming out of the turn, the system applies a small amount of braking pressure to help straighten the car out smoothly.

Passengers feel the difference, too, in the form of a smoother ride that doesn't bounce and toss them around if the pavement is less than perfect.

Designed to Engage

It's no accident that driving a 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo feels so natural and effortless. When Mazda designs and develops any vehicle, it uses an ideal driving position philosophy to arrange the controls and displays for easy reference and use. In turn, this "human-centered" approach enhances the sensation of Jinba-ittai, the feeling of oneness between the driver and the CX-30.

Getting into the CX-30 can be easier than getting into a similarly sized sedan thanks to the CUV's taller ride height. An eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat awaits. It's trimmed in standard leatherette or available leather and offers a wide range of adjustment.

Mazda defines an ideal driving position as one that's relaxed and free of muscular tension or fatigue. Immediately, you'll notice excellent leg and back support, a perfectly placed steering wheel, and properly positioned gas and brake pedals that both align with the driver's center.

The CX-30's simple control layout also underscores Mazda's emphasis on the driver. Clear lines of sight and large, door-mounted side mirrors aid visibility and add to the CX-30 driver's confidence while behind the wheel. The classic white-on-black gauges make it easy to check speed or fuel level with no more than a glance.

AWD Confidence

2021 Mazda CX-30.

Choosing a CUV suggests you want to be prepared for anything. To ensure you are, Mazda equips every CX-30 2.5 Turbo with a sophisticated i-Activ all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. This system automatically modulates the engine's power to maximize the available traction with a minimal sacrifice in fuel efficiency from equivalent two-wheel-drive vehicles.

In routine driving situations, such as when roads are dry and you're cruising on the freeway, the CX-30 operates as a typical front-wheel-drive vehicle to optimize fuel efficiency. But as conditions change, the i-Activ AWD® system instantly adjusts to distribute power, as needed, to the rear wheels to help optimize traction and stability before the driver senses a need for it.

i-Activ AWD® builds driver confidence in the CX-30's ability to handle nearly any situation. And if your exploits take you off the pavement, i-Activ AWD, in combination with this Mazda's generous 8 inches of ground clearance and Off-road Traction Assist, helps you reach the trailhead and return to civilization without a problem.

Joyful Driving Is Within Your Reach

The new Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo supplies the power needed for effortless passing and merging, combined with the confidence-inspiring agility for which Mazdas are known. But what makes the CX-30 2.5 Turbo truly special is the Mazda’s finely tuned mechanical recipe that produces Jinba-ittai, the sensation of a horse and its rider as one.

That feeling of fluid power, natural responsiveness and total control makes the CX-30 2.5 Turbo an absolute joy to drive, energizing, uplifting and inspiring its owners to confidently move forward. You might even say that the new 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo represents performance with a purpose.

Footnotes

1 Based on EPA estimates for 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S FWD models, 25 city/33 highway mpg. Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo AWD models, 22 city/30 highway mpg. Actual results will vary.

