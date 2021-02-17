Performance with a Purpose

Mazda designs and engineers its vehicles for purpose and pleasure, paying close attention to detail and fine-tuning the dynamics to uplift and inspire the driver. The result is added excitement to every errand and exhilaration to every outing.

Starting with the efficient1 and responsive Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that comes standard in the CX-30, Mazda adds a turbocharger for extra horsepower and torque. The result is a stout output of 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque with regular gasoline or 250 hp and 320 lb-ft if you fill up on 93 octane gasoline. Compared to the base engine, that's up to 64 more hp and up to 134 lb-ft of added torque.

You'll enjoy the authoritative engine note and thrilling sensation of forward momentum from the driver's seat. This is especially true when driving at higher elevations, where turbocharged engines perform better in the thinner atmosphere than their non-turbocharged counterparts. So if you're planning an epic surf-and-ski day, the CX-30 2.5 Turbo will effortlessly climb from the sand to the slopes in no time at all.

Effortless and Exciting