Performance with a Purpose

It's no accident that driving a 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo feels so natural and effortless. When Mazda designs and develops any vehicle, it uses an ideal driving position philosophy to arrange the controls and displays for easy reference and use. In turn, this "human-centered" approach enhances the sensation of Jinba-ittai, the feeling of oneness between the driver and the CX-30.
Getting into the CX-30 can be easier than getting into a similarly sized sedan thanks to the CUV's taller ride height. An eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat awaits. It's trimmed in standard leatherette or available leather and offers a wide range of adjustment.
Mazda defines an ideal driving position as one that's relaxed and free of muscular tension or fatigue. Immediately, you'll notice excellent leg and back support, a perfectly placed steering wheel, and properly positioned gas and brake pedals that both align with the driver's center.
The CX-30's simple control layout also underscores Mazda's emphasis on the driver. Clear lines of sight and large, door-mounted side mirrors aid visibility and add to the CX-30 driver's confidence while behind the wheel. The classic white-on-black gauges make it easy to check speed or fuel level with no more than a glance.
AWD Confidence