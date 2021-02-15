Built to Inspire

In today's connected world, it's important to have quick access to the people you share your life with, to help when you need it, and to information and entertainment when you want it — even when you're behind the steering wheel.

With its standard Mazda Connect TM technology, the new CX-30 2.5 Turbo has the solution to your needs. Powered by the intuitive Mazda Connect™ Infotainment System1, all your options appear on the 8.8-inch center-mounted display — operated using the multifunction Commander control or with voice prompts.

You can select what you want by using the system's control knob and shortcut menu buttons, ideally located within easy reach on the center console. Buttons on the steering wheel also provide control of the audio system, Bluetooth calling functions and Mazda Radar Cruise Control6.

As a new telematics service, Mazda Connected Services is complimentary for the first three years of ownership,3 unlocking the potential of the MyMazda app. Features include vehicle status, which lets you check tire pressure and fuel level and alerts you if you've left your lights on or doors unlocked. With remote control, you can easily lock and unlock your doors, turn your lights on or off, or start your engine from anywhere. In-car Wi-Fi provides connectivity for everyone's devices. Roadside Assist and automatic 911 dialing12 can even call for help in case of a vehicle malfunction or in the event of a collision.

When you want to remain connected to the world but need to focus on the path ahead, Mazda Connect is ready to support you every mile of the journey.

i-Activsense® Safety Technology