Built to Inspire

Mazda ConnectTM | i-Activsense® Safety Technology | i-Activ AWD® | Effortless Driving | Human-Centric Design

You want to drive, so why not make the most of the experience? Mazda has got just the vehicle, too: the 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo. Equipped with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, the CX-30 2.5 Turbo energizes and uplifts you as it zooms from place to place. Yet there's more to this Mazda than just driving dynamics. This SUV can also make your driving simpler and less stressful. How can the Mazda Connect™ Infotainment System,1 i-Activsense® Safety Technology2 and i-Activ AWD® keep you moving forward with confidence? Let's find out.

Mazda ConnectTM

In today's connected world, it's important to have quick access to the people you share your life with, to help when you need it, and to information and entertainment when you want it — even when you're behind the steering wheel.

With its standard Mazda ConnectTM technology, the new CX-30 2.5 Turbo has the solution to your needs. Powered by the intuitive Mazda Connect™ Infotainment System1, all your options appear on the 8.8-inch center-mounted display — operated using the multifunction Commander control or with voice prompts.

You can select what you want by using the system's control knob and shortcut menu buttons, ideally located within easy reach on the center console. Buttons on the steering wheel also provide control of the audio system, Bluetooth calling functions and Mazda Radar Cruise Control6.

As a new telematics service, Mazda Connected Services is complimentary for the first three years of ownership,3 unlocking the potential of the MyMazda app. Features include vehicle status, which lets you check tire pressure and fuel level and alerts you if you've left your lights on or doors unlocked. With remote control, you can easily lock and unlock your doors, turn your lights on or off, or start your engine from anywhere. In-car Wi-Fi provides connectivity for everyone's devices. Roadside Assist and automatic 911 dialing12 can even call for help in case of a vehicle malfunction or in the event of a collision.

When you want to remain connected to the world but need to focus on the path ahead, Mazda Connect is ready to support you every mile of the journey.

i-Activsense® Safety Technology

Every Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo includes Smart Brake Support4 — a forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking system with city-speed pedestrian detection capability. Lane Departure Warning System5 issues visual and audio alerts when it senses you may be unintentionally drifting out of your lane, while Lane-keep Assist,5 also standard, helps to guide the SUV back into its lane when necessary with subtle steering corrections.

To reduce stress during the commute, the CX-30 has an adaptive cruise control system with stop-and-go capability.6 It will maintain a set cruising speed but also automatically maintain a safer following distance behind slower traffic ahead, bringing the SUV to a stop when necessary and resuming travel when it's safer to do so.

Blind Spot Monitoring7 is standard on the CX-30 2.5 Turbo, too, warning the driver if it is unsafe to change lanes. It is paired with Rear Cross Traffic Alert,7 which monitors for vehicles approaching from the side as you back the CX-30 Turbo out of parking spaces, driveways and other situations with limited visibility.

As part of the optional Premium Package, an Active Driving Display is standard. This head-up display projects critical information, such as speed and safety system warnings, onto the windshield to further limit the need to take your eyes off the road.

And included in the Premium Plus Package are Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)8 and added Smart Brake Support4 capability. TJA works at speeds up to 40 mph, combining the adaptive cruise control system's stop-and-go functionality with low-speed steering assistance. Smart Brake Support–Rear Crossing is an automatic braking system that works while reversing to help avoid an accident with oncoming cross traffic.9 There's also a 360º View Monitor that shows the immediate environment around your vehicle on your Mazda Connect infotainment screen.10

Collectively, i-Activsense® is there when you need it, to help you have a safer and stress-free arrival at your destination.

i-Activ AWD®

i-Activ AWD® in the CX-30 uses sophisticated real-time vehicle dynamics modeling to predict the available grip at each tire and send torque to the tires that can use it best. This enhanced performance helps make each drive more enjoyable, from city commutes to scenic outdoor explorations.

And when your destination is off the beaten path, engaging the CX-30's Off-road Traction Assist11 will optimize torque distribution and traction control to help you navigate increasingly uneven terrain.

Through its ability to analyze data, i-Activ AWD® is able to maximize the available traction to provide a more secure drive in any kind of weather in the city or when the pavement ends and adventure begins.

Effortless Driving

While the Mazda CX-30 Turbo's advanced technologies make driving easier and safer, it is this SUV's driving dynamics that bring joy to the owner's soul.

Mazda engineers all its vehicles to exude Jinba Ittai, a Japanese expression that describes a horse and its rider as one. The goal is to make a Mazda feel like it is an extension of your body, naturally and intuitively responding to driver inputs. Through Jinba Ittai, a Mazda energizes and uplifts its driver, inspiring pleasure, satisfaction and a sense of well-being.

Key to the Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo's ability to make its driver grin, the turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine generates 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque or 250 hp and 320 lb-ft with 93 octane gas. This is a remarkable amount of power in the CX-30 Turbo's class, and the engine supplies effortless acceleration. Whether you're merging onto a freeway or getting up to speed on a local road, the CX-30 Turbo quickly and easily adapts to any driving situation.

The result of Mazda's engineering efforts is a swift, smooth, predictable and confidence-inspiring vehicle that's a pleasure to drive. But dynamic tuning is just one of the elements that contributes to the CX-30 Turbo's Jinba Ittai.

Human-Centric Design

Ultimately, every Mazda is built to engineering and design philosophies centered around its driver. Modeled on a progression axis concept rooted in your body's spinal flexibility, balance, and ideal state when walking, Mazda's Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture aims to offer a similarly natural sensation when you're driving the CX-30 2.5 Turbo or even sitting in the vehicle anticipating the outing.

To support this human-centric approach, Mazda optimizes everything from the CX-30's seat design, gauges and switchgear placement to its chassis tuning and noise, vibration and harshness levels. As a result, the SUV feels tailor-made just for you, with proper body positioning and support and controls that fall readily to hand.

Mazda also optimizes the relationship of the driver's body to the steering wheel and pedals to enhance comfort and reduce fatigue, amplifying the perception that the SUV is a natural extension of the driver's body.

As a result, you're inspired and energized from the moment you get behind the CX-30's steering wheel, ready to move forward and take on whatever comes next.

Conclusion

If you believe everything you read on the internet, the wise sage Winnie the Pooh apparently once said: "Life is a journey to be experienced, not a problem to be solved." Whether that's true or not, it sums up the 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo's purpose. This SUV is designed and engineered to inspire you, energize you and add enjoyment to every moment.

