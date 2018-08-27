5 star reviews: 84 %

4 star reviews: 11 %

3 star reviews: 5 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 19 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Pure fun!

STIguyMD , 11/29/2018

STI Limited w/Wing 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

The STI is a car with a high fun-to-drive quotient that has a pleasant rumble on acceleration and amazing handing while still having 4 doors and comfortable back seats. I transitioned from many years driving SUVs to this car because driving had almost become automatic to me and I missed the action of a manual transmission. Now I seek alternative routes to work off the highway just to enjoying the feel of this car going around turns, bringing back childhood memories of building go-carts from scrap metal and lawn mower engines and tooling around the neighborhood. Of course, the excellent Brembo brakes, sport suspension and 310hp turbocharged engine are a big step up! I landed on this car after test driving the Camaro and Mustang, which had awesome power but I decided, for safety and weather aspects, I liked something with all-wheel drive, great visibility and actual backseats. We will probably still take our SUV on long highway trips since you do feel the road more with the sporty suspension, but the fact that I actually look forward to starting my car up now makes all the difference in my daily fun factor.

5 out of 5 stars, Truly a Unique Car

David A. Mayberry , 12/16/2018

STI Limited w/Wing 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

I’ve been obsessed with the STI since the PlayStation 1 days in elementary school. Never thought I’d be able to have one until recently. Back in March, I drove a 2018 STI when car shopping. Months before that, I test drove a new WRX for comparison. I asked myself...is the STI worth the extra cash? My answer was a resounding YES. A thousand times YES. Honestly, I wasn’t terribly thrilled by the WRX, which is why I wanted to test the STI. Plus, it has always been a childhood dream car. My wife noticed I was nearly shaking with excitement during and even days after the test drive. I had to have it! 9 months later, I did. A pearl white 2019 STI Limited. I’ve had really nice and pretty fast cars in the past, but this car speaks to me. It has s unique character that I feel many modern cars are lacking in. It’s nowhere near the fastest car I’ve driven, but it’s still so much fun. It just feels like an old school Japanese turbo car under the skin, but has all this tech and fairly modern yet simple interior. Drive one, the ride is not bad at all. There is some wind and road noise, which I personally can live with. Just sold my loaded 2013 BMW 328i xDrive to a friend, and while the interior is perhaps not quite as nice as that car’s, it more than satisfies me. The first time I left the dealer in the car by myself, I had to wipe a few small tears of happiness away from my eyes so I could see the road clearly. I’ve never had any other car do that to me. I’ve only owned it maybe two weeks or so, so perhaps I’m still in shock. Only averaging about 20 mpg thus far because of break in and me playing a little, but I personally don’t care. I’ll take smiles per gallon over mpg any day. Regardless, so far I love my car. I’ll update if that changes. I doubt it!

5 out of 5 stars, Hyper Blue Edition

Jennifer , 03/03/2019

STI Limited w/Wing 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

This is my 3rd Sti. (Owned 04 and 07 Sti) This 2016 Hyper Blue Edition is one of the best Sti I've driven. Now I now most people will say that the Sti is long in the tooth with its EJ series motor but the performance and the "TRUE" feel of the road you get from the hydraulic steering rack is awesome. Suspension setting vary from year to year. My 2007 was rather comfortable for a daily but to soft for serious track application. My 2016 HBE is much tighter and really gips the road like never before. True the gearing often has you in the higher rpm band but that is where the EJ motor really performs. The brakes are phenomenal! Excellent stopping power with no fade. The six speed transmission is solid with good sharp short shifts. Visibility is excellent all around. No blind spots. The front seats are very supportive, much like the RECARO that came later as an option. The overall build quality is great, especially with the exclusive Hyper Blue Edition only interior. French style sown seams (black with blue stitching) The Harman Kardon sound system is off the hook. No need to upgrade the sound system and the sub woofer base hits hard. Gas mileage is expected to be in the 23-25 MPG and varies as often as you keep your foot in the boost. This is one capable machine and the Japanese craftsmanship and build quality really shows its superior construction. Don't take my word. Go out and really drive one. You will not be disappointed. The Sti still has the man and machine feel that newer cars are lacking with their electric steering assist. Subaru didn't win six World Rally Championships titles and 46 and counting rally wins building boring cars. Go drive one and find out for yourself.

5 out of 5 stars, You are goin to love it!

Gilbert Miro , 02/24/2019

STI Limited w/Wing 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

You should come prepare to expend more money than you think at the moment of signing your contract which is going to be added to you loan. There is a variety of extended warranties to choose from and services. Other than that Subaru make you feel like family. Buying a car could be a very stressful experience but at the Subaru dealership it was different they really took good care of me.

Write a review

See all 19 reviews