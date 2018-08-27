2019 Subaru WRX STI Limited w/Wing
- New limited-edition Series.Gray trim level
- The WRX STI sees small revisions to its drivetrain, including a 5-hp bump
- Updated infotainment system
- Greater availability of advanced safety and driver aids
- Part of the third WRX generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- In both the WRX and WRX STI, acceleration is swift and among best-in-class
- Delivers superb handling and steering response on twisting roads
- Full-time all-wheel drive enhances traction and performance
- Offers several premium safety equipment options
- Excessive wind and road noise
- Interior quality lags behind competitors
- STI's high-performance suspension makes for a rough ride
Which WRX does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
Come rain or shine — or even snow — the 2019 Subaru WRX and WRX STI deliver speedy acceleration and engaging handling. These compact sport sedans aren't as quiet or refined as their competitors, but you won't find sport sedans with more power and all-wheel drive for less money.
The distinctive configuration of the WRX comes from its rally racing origins, a motorsport that involves driving as quickly as possible down largely unknown country roads. All-wheel drive is a necessity for varying surfaces, from dirt and gravel to asphalt, and a small, yet powerful turbocharged engine ensures quick acceleration away from corners.
Today's WRX is a fast and legitimate family car with a large interior, good outward visibility and comfortable seats. The 268-horsepower WRX is a little more comfortable and therefore commuter-friendly — it's even available with a continuously variable automatic transmission and a suite of advanced driver safety aids. The 310-hp WRX STI is still streetable, but its stiff suspension and lack of an automatic mean it's for purists only.
We do recommend checking out some rivals. Competitors such as the Honda Civic Si and Type R, as well as the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R, have superior fuel economy and interiors that are quieter and better-looking. Hyundai's out with a new Veloster, too. For an affordable all-weather sport sedan, though, the 2019 WRX is hard to beat.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Subaru WRX as one of Edmunds' Best All-Wheel-Drive Sedans for this year.
2019 Subaru WRX models
The 2019 Subaru WRX is a five-passenger sedan offered in five standard trim levels (base, Premium, Limited, STI and STI Limited) and two limited-edition variants (Series.Gray and Series.Gray STI). The base model comes reasonably well-equipped, while the Premium and the Limited add more convenience and luxury-oriented features. The STI variants have more standard features plus a more powerful engine and upgraded brakes and suspension.
Base WRX models start with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (268 hp, 258 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive. Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, performance tires, hill start assist, heated side mirrors, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rearview camera, and 60/40-split folding rear seats. Technology features consist of a 6.5-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, Bluetooth, and satellite and HD radio.
Stepping up to the WRX Premium adds 18-inch wheels, foglights, a sunroof, heated front seats, windshield wiper de-icers, and a 7-inch touchscreen. Stand-alone options for the Premium include a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. When equipped with the CVT automatic, Premium WRXs come with Subaru's EyeSight system, which bundles adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. EyeSight cannot be paired with the manual.
Optional with the manual only, however, is the Performance package that adds Recaro front seats (the driver's seat is eight-way power-adjustable), more durable brake pads, and red brake calipers. This package removes the sunroof in the interest of weight savings.
The limited-edition WRX Series.Gray, named after its special exterior paint, features the Performance package as standard and rides on black 18-inch wheels. It includes keyless ignition and entry, LED foglights, and automatic bi-LED headlights that also automatically adjust for height and turn in conjunction with the steering wheel.
The Limited comes equipped similarly to the Series.Gray, but instead of the Performance package and black wheels, it adds the eight-way power driver's seat with power lumbar adjustment, leather upholstery and a navigation system. Opting for the CVT automatic on the Limited also adds EyeSight.
STI models come equipped like the WRX Premium, but with performance upgrades such as a turbo 2.5-liter engine (310 horsepower, 290 pound-feet of torque), 19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, a driver-adjustable center differential, front and rear limited-slip differentials, and more aggressive suspension tuning. The bi-LED headlights and seat upholstery consisting of suede-like centers and leather bolsters are also included, while the sunroof is deleted. Options are Recaro sport seats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and keyless ignition and entry.
Those features are standard on the limited-edition Series.Gray STI, which rides on black 19-inch wheels and an even stiffer suspension with Bilstein dampers.
The STI Limited is equipped with the same seats and keyless features as the Series.Gray. It also has a sunroof, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The lone option is a low-profile trunk lip spoiler.
Several dealer-installed options are available for the WRX and STI, including a performance exhaust (base WRX), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, short-throw shifter, carbon-fiber trim, unique shift knobs and interior lighting accents.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Subaru WRX (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed manual | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current WRX has received some revisions, including an updated entertainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support for 2019. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's WRX, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|6.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.0
Driving8.5
Acceleration8.5
Braking8.0
Steering8.5
Handling9.5
Drivability6.0
Off-road
Comfort6.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort6.0
Noise & vibration5.0
Interior8.5
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility9.0
Quality7.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Technology
Smartphone integration
Driver aids
Voice control
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Subaru WRX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
The STI is a car with a high fun-to-drive quotient that has a pleasant rumble on acceleration and amazing handing while still having 4 doors and comfortable back seats. I transitioned from many years driving SUVs to this car because driving had almost become automatic to me and I missed the action of a manual transmission. Now I seek alternative routes to work off the highway just to enjoying the feel of this car going around turns, bringing back childhood memories of building go-carts from scrap metal and lawn mower engines and tooling around the neighborhood. Of course, the excellent Brembo brakes, sport suspension and 310hp turbocharged engine are a big step up! I landed on this car after test driving the Camaro and Mustang, which had awesome power but I decided, for safety and weather aspects, I liked something with all-wheel drive, great visibility and actual backseats. We will probably still take our SUV on long highway trips since you do feel the road more with the sporty suspension, but the fact that I actually look forward to starting my car up now makes all the difference in my daily fun factor.
I’ve been obsessed with the STI since the PlayStation 1 days in elementary school. Never thought I’d be able to have one until recently. Back in March, I drove a 2018 STI when car shopping. Months before that, I test drove a new WRX for comparison. I asked myself...is the STI worth the extra cash? My answer was a resounding YES. A thousand times YES. Honestly, I wasn’t terribly thrilled by the WRX, which is why I wanted to test the STI. Plus, it has always been a childhood dream car. My wife noticed I was nearly shaking with excitement during and even days after the test drive. I had to have it! 9 months later, I did. A pearl white 2019 STI Limited. I’ve had really nice and pretty fast cars in the past, but this car speaks to me. It has s unique character that I feel many modern cars are lacking in. It’s nowhere near the fastest car I’ve driven, but it’s still so much fun. It just feels like an old school Japanese turbo car under the skin, but has all this tech and fairly modern yet simple interior. Drive one, the ride is not bad at all. There is some wind and road noise, which I personally can live with. Just sold my loaded 2013 BMW 328i xDrive to a friend, and while the interior is perhaps not quite as nice as that car’s, it more than satisfies me. The first time I left the dealer in the car by myself, I had to wipe a few small tears of happiness away from my eyes so I could see the road clearly. I’ve never had any other car do that to me. I’ve only owned it maybe two weeks or so, so perhaps I’m still in shock. Only averaging about 20 mpg thus far because of break in and me playing a little, but I personally don’t care. I’ll take smiles per gallon over mpg any day. Regardless, so far I love my car. I’ll update if that changes. I doubt it!
This is my 3rd Sti. (Owned 04 and 07 Sti) This 2016 Hyper Blue Edition is one of the best Sti I've driven. Now I now most people will say that the Sti is long in the tooth with its EJ series motor but the performance and the "TRUE" feel of the road you get from the hydraulic steering rack is awesome. Suspension setting vary from year to year. My 2007 was rather comfortable for a daily but to soft for serious track application. My 2016 HBE is much tighter and really gips the road like never before. True the gearing often has you in the higher rpm band but that is where the EJ motor really performs. The brakes are phenomenal! Excellent stopping power with no fade. The six speed transmission is solid with good sharp short shifts. Visibility is excellent all around. No blind spots. The front seats are very supportive, much like the RECARO that came later as an option. The overall build quality is great, especially with the exclusive Hyper Blue Edition only interior. French style sown seams (black with blue stitching) The Harman Kardon sound system is off the hook. No need to upgrade the sound system and the sub woofer base hits hard. Gas mileage is expected to be in the 23-25 MPG and varies as often as you keep your foot in the boost. This is one capable machine and the Japanese craftsmanship and build quality really shows its superior construction. Don't take my word. Go out and really drive one. You will not be disappointed. The Sti still has the man and machine feel that newer cars are lacking with their electric steering assist. Subaru didn't win six World Rally Championships titles and 46 and counting rally wins building boring cars. Go drive one and find out for yourself.
You should come prepare to expend more money than you think at the moment of signing your contract which is going to be added to you loan. There is a variety of extended warranties to choose from and services. Other than that Subaru make you feel like family. Buying a car could be a very stressful experience but at the Subaru dealership it was different they really took good care of me.
2019 Subaru WRX video2019 Subaru WRX STI First Look | NY Auto Show
2019 Subaru WRX STI First Look | NY Auto Show
WILL KAUFMAN: Subaru fans rejoice. Subaru is finally bringing one of their limited run special edition STI models to the United States. And this one is a United States-only model. In recent years, it seems like the STI hasn't quite been getting the love it deserves. It's running an older engine on an older platform. In order to keep the car fresh, Subaru Technica International, Subaru's skunkworks, has gone over the car from nose to tail, making a bunch of changes to make it faster, more aggressive, better handling, and more desirable. From the outside, some of the changes are pretty obvious. Fender flares have been added, widening the car's track by about 1.7 inches. That means that this STI wears the widest tires on any Subaru yet. You'll also notice the carbon fiber roof to reduce weight, and the carbon fiber wing to increase downforce. Under the hood, you'll still find an EJ motor, but in S209, Subaru has added a larger HKS turbo charger. They've upgraded the intercooler. They've upgraded the pistons. They've done a lot of work to bring the power in this motor up to 341 horsepower. STI has also done a lot of work on this STI's suspension. They've overhauled a lot of the components under there. They've added bigger brakes for better stopping power as well. The only transmission you're going to find on an S209 is the six speed manual, which is the way things should be. Inside the, cabin along with some minor visual updates, you'll also find a little paddle on the steering wheel that lets you spray water onto the turbo intercooler, a nod to older STIs. Subaru is only going to be making 200 of the 2019 WRX STI S209. So if you want one, you should get in line now. For more information about the 2019 Subaru WRS STI S209, sure to check out our full first look on edmunds.com/roadnoise. And for more videos like this, stay tuned right here to YouTube. Make sure to like and subscribe.
Subaru has finally brought one of its limited-edition, super-hot S cars to the U.S.: the 2019 WRX STI S209. Subaru says this is the fastest STI it has ever made. But with only 200 being produced, you may never get the chance to find out. Edmunds News Editor Will Kaufman gets up close with the super Subaru at the Detroit Auto Show.
Features & Specs
|STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$41,395
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts' favorite WRX safety features:
- EyeSight Assist Monitor
- Projects alerts and warnings (about pedestrians, potential collisions) into a head-up display in the windshield.
- Reverse Automatic Braking System
- Automatically applies the brakes if the driver fails to respond to alerts and obstacles.
- EyeSight Lane Keep
- Recognizes lane markings on both sides of the car and will guide you back to the middle if you drift too far from the center.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Subaru WRX vs. the competition
Subaru WRX vs. Subaru BRZ
The BRZ is smaller and less experience, but beyond that, its two-door, rear-wheel-drive layout presents an entirely different driving experience than the turbocharged and all-wheel-drive WRX. Think of the WRX as a fast, family-friendly sedan and the BRZ as an entry-level sports car. Alas, "sports car" applies to the BRZ's handling since its less powerful engine means it's slower than the WRX.
Subaru WRX vs. Ford Focus ST
The less powerful Focus ST only comes with a manual transmission, limiting its appeal, and its front-wheel-drive configuration means it's somewhat less capable in the snow compared to the WRX. On the upside, the Focus ST's hatchback layout provides more storage space, while its lower starting price and higher fuel economy mean it's a less expensive commuter car. On the extreme downside, though, you'll have to get one soon because it's been discontinued for 2019.
Subaru WRX vs. Honda Civic
The Civic Si's enjoyable to drive, but its greatest attribute compared to the Subaru WRX is value. The Honda starts at a lower price, and though it has no options, it comes with more standard features. While the Civic Si is not available with an automatic transmission, it's rated by the EPA at 32 mpg combined versus the stick-shift WRX's 23 mpg.
Is the Subaru WRX a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Subaru WRX?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Subaru WRX:
- New limited-edition Series.Gray trim level
- The WRX STI sees small revisions to its drivetrain, including a 5-hp bump
- Updated infotainment system
- Greater availability of advanced safety and driver aids
- Part of the third WRX generation introduced for 2015
Is the Subaru WRX reliable?
Is the 2019 Subaru WRX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Subaru WRX?
The least-expensive 2019 Subaru WRX is the 2019 Subaru WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,395.
Other versions include:
- STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $41,395
What are the different models of Subaru WRX?
Sixteen years ago, the Subaru WRX introduced many Americans to the notion of all-wheel-drive sport compact performance. The 2019 Subaru WRX powers forward with a 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine, just like the original, while the maximum-performance WRX STI variant gets a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with even more verve.
Either way, there's certainly no shortage of speed. The base WRX checks in at 268 horsepower, while the STI boasts 310 hp, up slightly from last year. That's a lot of ponies for a sedan the size of a Corolla. Sure-footed all-wheel drive makes the most of that impressive output whether the road is wet or dry, joining with accurate steering and crisp handling to provide a true sport-sedan driving experience.
A purist-pleasing six-speed manual transmission is standard equipment, while a commuter-friendly continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional. Because gearless CVT automatics can be unsettling for drivers accustomed to moving through the gears one step at a time, Subaru has programmed this one to "shift" through a series of simulated gear ratios. Consequently, it feels much like a regular automatic to the driver, even though there's no actual shifting going on.
Glancing at the sticker price of the WRX or especially the STI, some shoppers might expect luxurious appointments and a refined ride. These aspects are notably absent. The WRX is available in three different trim levels (plus a special Series.Gray version for 2019) that include a number of appealing amenities. But the overall experience remains relatively austere and intense, particularly with the STI's firmer suspension. There's also a fair amount of hard, cheap-looking interior plastic, which is disappointing for a car in this price range. The WRX family isn't for everyone. It's aimed at enthusiastic drivers who are willing to forgo some comfort and polish in return for performance that inspires.
On the safety front, Subaru's EyeSight bundle — including lane departure prevention and forward collision mitigation with automatic braking — is available, but comes only with the optional CVT automatic. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named the WRX a Top Safety Pick+ for its best-possible crashworthiness, crash prevention and headlight scores.
Fuel economy ranges from 23 mpg (21 city/27 highway) for the manual-transmission WRX to 19 mpg combined (17 city/22 highway) for the manual-only STI, with the self-shifting WRX splitting the difference. You can certainly find more fuel-efficient performance cars in this day and age, though the endearingly quirky character of Subaru's engines will add value for some shoppers.
The 2019 Subaru WRX is an all-season athlete meant for those who want every trip to be a thrill ride. Just like the original all those years ago, the standard 2019 WRX is a no-brainer if you're looking for AWD performance on a budget, though again, pricier versions bring cosseting luxury-brand alternatives into play. If you're a fan, Edmunds' peerless reviews and pricing data can help you find the WRX that's right for you.
2019 Subaru WRX STI Limited w/Wing Overview
The 2019 Subaru WRX STI Limited w/Wing is offered in the following styles: STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 Subaru WRX STI Limited w/Wing?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Subaru WRX STI Limited w/Wing and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 WRX STI Limited w/Wing 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 WRX STI Limited w/Wing.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Subaru WRX STI Limited w/Wing?
Which 2019 Subaru WRX STI Limited w/Wings are available in my area?
