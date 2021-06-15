Have It All With the All-New Honda Civic

Footnotes

1. 31 city/40 highway/35 combined mpg rating for LX. 30 city/37 highway/33 combined mpg rating for Sport. 33 city/42 highway/36 combined mpg rating for EX. 31 city/38 highway/34 combined mpg rating for Touring. Based on 2022 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

2. Depending on use, Android Auto or Apple CarPlay can share certain user and vehicle information (e.g., vehicle location, speed and other operating conditions) with Google and its service providers or the connected iPhone, respectively. See Google's and Apple's privacy policies for details regarding the use and handling of data uploaded by Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. Use of Android Auto or Apple CarPlay is at user's own risk and is subject to agreement to the Android Auto or Apple CarPlay terms of use, which are, respectively, presented to the user when the Android Auto application is downloaded to the user's Android phone or included as part of the Apple iOS terms of use. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay vehicle integration is provided "as is," and Honda cannot guarantee operability or functionality now or in the future due to, among other conditions, changes in the applicable software or operating system, service interruptions, or incompatibility or obsolescence of vehicle-integrated hardware or software. See dealer for details. Only use Android Auto or Apple CarPlay when conditions allow you to do so safely. Apple CarPlay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC.

3. Wireless phone charger is compatible with Qi wireless charging standards. Check with your device's manufacturer for wireless capability.

4. Bose is a registered trademark of Bose Corporation.

5. The Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System functions in the United States (not including territories, except Puerto Rico) and Canada. Honda RealTime Traffic requires applicable FM or cellular signal/reception. Please see your Honda dealer for details.

6. Always visually confirm that it is safe to drive before backing up; the rearview camera display does not provide complete information about all conditions and objects at the rear of your vehicle.

7. Depending on the circumstances, CMBS may not go through all the alert stages before initiating the last stage of collision mitigation. CMBS cannot detect all objects ahead and may not detect a given object; accuracy will vary based on weather, speed and other factors. System operation affected by high interior heat. Driver remains responsible for safely operating vehicle and avoiding collisions.

8. Road Departure Mitigation only alerts drivers when lane drift is detected without a turn signal in use and can apply mild steering torque to assist driver in maintaining proper lane position to slow the vehicle's departure from a detected lane. RDM may not detect all lane markings or lane departures; accuracy will vary based on weather, speed and road condition. System operation affected by extreme interior heat. Driver remains responsible for safely operating vehicle and avoiding collisions.

9. TSR cannot detect all traffic signs, may misidentify certain signs, and does not include any braking or speed control functions. Accuracy will vary based on weather and other factors. System operation affected by extreme interior heat. Driver remains responsible for complying with all traffic regulations.

10. MY22 Civic dimensions are measured against MY21 models of other makes and based on measurements from the most current manufacturer specs available.