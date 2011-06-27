Used 2001 Saturn S-Series Consumer Reviews

Best Car I've EVER Owned! krose3622 , 02/06/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this car used, with a little over 100K, for $2500 (a steal). It has been a life saver of a vehicle... we own an old Chevy pickup (1980's), a 1995 blazer, and a 2000 Pontiac Montana and this Saturn has outlived them all. All of our other vehicles have been in and out of the shop for numerous thins (transmission, blown radiator, bad head gasket) and the Saturn has always been our primary vehicle, never letting us down. It now has over 152K and has needed nothing besides routine maintenance and brakes. Reliable, GREAT gas milage, handles well in all weather conditions. My boyfriend is 6'2" and drives it to and from work daily. Seats are a uncomfortable though for long trips. Report Abuse

Good little car dab1983 , 09/24/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought this car used in 2008 with 105k miles after my 94 SL2 finally died at 204k. 3 years later, it now has 168k miles and is still running strong. The only issues I've had other than routine maintenance is a bad oxygen sensor that made my car run rough ($70 fix), a passenger power window went out ($100 fix), and an A/C leak ($125 fix). Other than that, it runs like the day I bought it. Exterior still looks new with no scratches or dings thanks to those dent resistant panels and I take very good care of the interior so it still looks good as well. I see a lot of people bashing Saturn on here, but I have owned two Saturns and they both served me well. Report Abuse

Nice car if you take care of it Brandon Ross , 03/30/2016 SL1 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 5M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful It is a very nice car if you take care of it. The engine can run into problems later in its life, but I rebuilt it at 200,000 and haven't had any problems. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Our Best Car EVER!!! Jamie , 09/03/2015 SC1 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 4A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful We purchased our 2001 Saturn SC1 in 2003 with 36K miles on it; it has since been reliable for an additional 220K+ miles with only minor repairs needed. Beyond brakes, tires, oil changes, and tune ups we have spent less than $500 on repairs over the course of 12 years. It's also great on gas (manual). Update: Car is still going strong with only minor repairs needed! Driving on regularly salted roads means that the body has reached level of rust that makes it undriveable :( Still our best purchase to date; went 315K miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse