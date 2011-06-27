  1. Home
Used 1995 Saab 9000 CDE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.4/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6100 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity57 cu.ft.
Length188.7 in.
Curb weight3260 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.8 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Imola Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Embassy Blue
  • Cirrus White
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Eucalyptus Green Metallic
