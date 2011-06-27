Used 2008 Saab 9-5 Consumer Reviews

Hopefully the SECRET will live on... MD , 07/16/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I purchased my Saab after needing a sedan to mate with my Suburban that achieves a more corporate style, without going over the top. I have had my eye on the 9-5 for years. This is the best SECRET car buy out there. Like other reviewers, I was able to get mine at a great price and although it lacks some refinement, this is a great car. Highway driving I get 30mpg and in the curves it is a fun car to drive. My wife drives a Volvo XC70, which we love for its utility and space with two children and a dog, but the Saab has it beat! The Suburban is a living room on wheels with 4WD; great for trips and the outdoors. The Saab is just plain FUN and I get compliments all the time. Report Abuse

An outstanding Swede Dan Sim , 10/22/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have had 17 Saabs of all variants since 1966. The Aero is the fastest safest and the most attractive of all. It has all the useful gadgets with out too much trendy clutter. audio is outstanding. The 235x17 tires, P6, are a bit noisy is a compromise for great performance. I am happy to get the final version of the 9000-95 evolution.I have had 2 of each. The orig. 86 9000T, a 91 9000T, a 01 95t Arc and now the 98 Aero. The 2.3 turbo remains a great motor, better than most 50% above its size. The Aero joins my 07 93, 74 Sonnett,73 96 v-4 and 68 96 v-4 in the driveway. Report Abuse

Fast, spacious, classy Adrian , 10/08/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful After driving several fleet Saab 9-5s in Norway, we bought one when moving to Canada. It's roomy, has great pace on the highway and (from the Norway experience) good dynamics on hard pack snow, despite not being 4WD. Comes with lots of great gadgets (for the price) which fortunately do not lead to a profusion of switches and clutter. Only gripe is the easily marked interior plastic surfaces. Report Abuse

Money Pit Lindsey , 02/08/2016 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful We purchased the car used at 85,000 miles (only 1 previous owner listed on the car facts, and all maintenance up to date.) We thought the car would be a good value for the price ($8999 before taxes.) The dealer told us up front that SAAB went under and that any new parts would have to be purchased out of the country, and he also told us of a couple of SAAB dealerships that were still operating in our area. Great! We test drove it, and fell in love with the luxury of the seats, the sun roof, the Boise surround sound system (super awesome sound system,) and the Turbo pick up and go. We loved it! After our purchase, things started falling apart. The headlights started going out, the circuit to the headlights started separating from the circuit board and had to be re-soldered on. By 98,000 miles, the car started idling rough. No sooner did that occur, then the car completely died while my husband was driving on the freeway!! He was able to eventually get the car to start again and drive off of the freeway, only to have it die again on the street. We called AAA, and by the time the tow truck arrived, the battery completely died out. We got it to a mechanic, who recommended a new transmission. Our dealer was able to locate a refurbished transmission with a 6 month warranty, and $1600 later, the car's check engine light pops back on. Oh, and the loaner car that our awesome dealer let us borrow during the transmission fix was a 2007 Saab 9-5 which also had check lights flashing on it's display. "Check Headlights," "Check oil," "Check Tire Pressure." Needless to say, we aren't very impressed with the durability of the SAAB engine, transmission or electronics. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse