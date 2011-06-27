Used 1994 Porsche 968 Consumer Reviews

Convertible sports cars are fun! Roger Taylor , 01/18/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The 968 Cabriolet is a hoot! It has great styling, goes when you step on the gas, and handles like it is on rails. It also has a practical side with a reasonable trunk (enough for a couple bags of golf clubs), and some storage space behind the seats. The 968 is well built and reliable. It was great as my every day driver. The engine seems bullet proof and runs as well with 100k miles as it did when I got the car. Report Abuse

Lot of Porsche for the Money Ceenit , 04/02/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My requirements were ragtop, under 20k, ability to do some maintenance myself, good performance couldn't be something you see everyday, and it had to have head turning ability. The 968 Cab fit the bill in every way.....very low production numbers, excellent handling and speed, a very religious following, and turns more heads than anything else I was looking at because there are so few on the roads. Hope you find something that puts a smile on your face every time you turn the key. Report Abuse

Fantastic Handling, a Superb Sports - GT Wil M. , 11/20/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The 968 is one of the great "secrets" of the Porsche world. It's fast, reliable, comfortable, even reasonably economical (> 20 mpg), and most of all blessed with _superb_ cornering. The twisty-road handling is so agile and graceful that it's easy not to realize how fast you're going. It has the precision feel of a surgeon's scalpel; a Corvette feels heavy and clunky in comparison. Another fun aspect: the 968 is one of the rarest Porsche models, so few people know what it is. It's a gorgeous car and people realize it's something exotic, it's fun to watch them try to figure out what it is. Watch out for people driving erratically while they cruise by staring at your 968 (not kidding). Report Abuse

Great Car p , 03/01/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a great car, fun to drive, nice performance, good fuel economy, and very reliable. Report Abuse