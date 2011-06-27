  1. Home
Used 2002 Pontiac Sunfire GT Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Sunfire
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.2/423.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.1 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room48.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.6 in.
Length182 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2771 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height53 in.
EPA interior volume99.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.4 in.
Rear track56.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Mayan Gold
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Flame Yellow
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
