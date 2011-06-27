  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Sunfire
  4. Used 2001 Pontiac Sunfire
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Pontiac Sunfire GT Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Sunfire
More about the 2001 Sunfire
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,525
See Sunfire Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,525
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,525
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)271.7/414.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,525
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,525
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,525
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,525
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,525
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,525
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,525
premium clothyes
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room48.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,525
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,525
Length182 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2606 lbs.
Height53 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,525
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,525
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,525
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,525
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sunfire Inventory

Related Used 2001 Pontiac Sunfire GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles