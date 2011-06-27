  1. Home
Used 1999 Pontiac Sunfire SE Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Sunfire
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/465.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.1 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Length181.7 in.
Curb weight2670 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Blue-Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Green-Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Green-Blue Metallic
  • Fern Green Metallic
  • Red-Orange Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Graphite
