  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Sunfire
  4. Used 1996 Pontiac Sunfire
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Pontiac Sunfire SE Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Sunfire
More about the 1996 Sunfire
Overview
See Sunfire Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.2/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room48.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room47.1 in.
Measurements
Length182.4 in.
Curb weight2835 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Height51.9 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Purple Metallic
  • Medium Green Blue Metallic
See Sunfire Inventory

Related Used 1996 Pontiac Sunfire SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles