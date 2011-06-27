Used 2009 Pontiac Solstice Consumer Reviews
New 2009 GXP
This car had only 2,600 miles on it when we picked it up in Florida two weeks ago. We drove it back 1,300 miles to upstate NY. Fun experience is at the top. Seats are comfortable but soft top noisey on the road. No storage to speak of but, we brought our supplies in duffle bags. Suitcases are out of the question. Some items can be place behind the seats but only with seats slid forward. 27.2 mpg driving highways and speed limits. Small gas tank (13gals.). The turbo engine is super responsive. It does get the looks and positive comments from friends. It fits the bill for what we were looking for. A 2,600 mile trip in two weeks. Top speed 145 & 0 -60 in 5.5 sec. (haven't confirmed either)
My first year
I am 5'9",165 lbs. male and find the car very comfortable. I have had no failures with the vehicle. I added an aftermarket wood, dash kit and shifter on my automatic trans. The power,window switches are just wrong and the top is a little difficult, but compared to my old MG's not that bad. I know some complain about the trunk, but it works for me. I love the car. I find some of the buff book reviews to be strangely biased towards the Miata, but my GXP is far ahead of that car. Too bad GM was mismanaged into eliminating the Kappa platform, but I got one and plan to keep it around for a while.
Happy ending
I have admired the Solstice since it first appeared. I realized recently that, to buy a new one, it was now or never. Couldn't be happier. Impossible to find comparable beauty in a new roadster for under 150K. Sure, there are a few shortcomings (cup holders, etc.), but every time I am about to get irritated I just get out of the car and look at it a while. It is supremely beautiful. Even if such transcendent looks could ever become a visual cliche, it will never happen because so few Solstices are going to be around. My wife and I have had seperate cars for some time, but she just announced that she considered the Solstice to be OUR car. It does that to people.
Solstice Overall
This is a very stylish little car. The fit and finnish is very good. Like it's look from every angle. Top up or down. Plenty of power, great handling, very good brakes and we have power windows, locks, air conditioning which is very adequate and I love the 18 inch tires on this little car. Holds the road amazingly well. Had a Corvette before this and I get just as much pleasure from this. I think Pontiac did a great job on the design, fit and finish of this car. Who knows what would have eveolved if Pontiac had stayed in business. It seems to be economical and service at other GM dealers shouldn't be a problem. Love the Bluetooth, on-star and CD player. Lots of technology considering this is a 2009 vehicle. Have since moved it to Arizona. Had it serviced at the local Buick dealer and was very pleased on that process. Looking forward to enjoying it in the cooler winter months.
2009 GXP Coupe
The 2009 GXP Coupe was only built for one year. I have had mine for six years and love it. It does however have its flaws as do all solstices i.e. both door handles broke, heating actuator failed twice, gas cap needed replacing, the turn signal lever failed, and the thermostat needed replacing. However, as I live in the Phoenix, AZ area the engine is subjected to considerable heat in the summer many times over 115 degrees in the afternoon. I have 47,000 miles on it and it is now broken in. The gas mileage went up by two mpg when it reached 40,000 miles and it runs much smoother now. The automatic transmission still clunks at times when downshifting from third to second but it doesn't seem to hurt anything. I owned a 2007 solstice and drove it over 100,000 miles with a clunking transmission without any serious mechanical problems other than the usual door handle and heat actuator problems. I am getting 40,000 miles to the OEM tires. The hard top is quiet and doesn't creak unless its very cold in the mornings, once warm it is quiet. The air conditioner is excellent and cools instantly. The battery lasted five years in the AZ heat which may be a record. Overall it is a great car with a lot of power. However, I keep the electronic nannies on all the time as it is a bit wild with everything turned off. Even with everything turned on it is a real handful in the wet, that just makes it perfect for Arizona. One other note I am just over 6 feet and I have two inches of clearance in the vehicle, more than I had in the 2006 Solstice. I also had to replace the two variable valve timing solenoids but they were only $35 each and very easy to install. It took ten minutes to complete. Because it is a simple car without any electronic screens, cameras, or high tech safety addons there is a lot less that can go wrong. You never have to pull the engine to fix anything.
