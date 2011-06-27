Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice Consumer Reviews

Great Sports Car pilot601 , 02/21/2015 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful After selling my convertible Corvette two years ago I started looking for something to take its place. I found a 2008 Solstice that is white with a black top just like the Corvette was. The Solstice is actually more fun to own and drive. It's sporty, quick and just a fun little car to own. The Solstice has awesome lines and performs like sports cars three times its price. Report Abuse

The Quiet Storm hypno1dr , 04/06/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful With cat-like agility and blistering acceleration, I just love my solstice gxp. While driving from San Diego to Las Vegas and staying fairly close to the speed limit (which is difficult) I actually got 33.1 mpg. As far as the manual top, I can pop it down faster than most automatic tops. As far a putting it back up, it takes a little more time, but still, its not that hard and I don't mind. Yes it does have animalistic head turning looks, and yes it gets a lot of attention from the ladies who want to ride with me. Guys if you want a babe-magnet car, with blistering acceleration, and hurricane force winds with top down, this is the beast (i mean car) to have.

feel like a kid again bill45005 , 05/28/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought this car , a week ago and WOW!!!! I have had my fair share of great fun machines over the years , just to mention a few , 65 GTO convertable , a triumpth gt6, 69 firbird transam,a grifith (289 hi po with webbers etc it was a rocket ship)etc then I went into my big 4 wheel drive phase lol, the last of which was an avalanche 3/4 ton with 8.1 motor, so I have had experance with many hipo machine , but have never had any more fun than this car has given me . it is the scca model 2.4 5 m I bought it for a resonable cost and it only had 7,000 miles on it and gm certified car it is absolutly flawless . The fun I have already had is great ,top is not a big deal to put up or down

Perfect for a weekend for 2 Carl , 07/13/2015 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 17 of 20 people found this review helpful My wife and I where looking for a little 'mid-life crisis' fun - we are both in our early 50's. I had previously owned a 1974 Fiat Spider in my youth, so we looked at used re-conditioned Spiders - while from a nostalgia stand point it seemed fun, it wasn't practical - too many modern bells and whistles missing. We came across the Solstice on at a used sports car dealer with a good reputation - in really well kept shape and low mileage for a 2008 (30k) and attractive price. Very happy with it - we didn't need top end performance , but it is sporty, turns heads and a fun weekend play 'toy'. Stowage for gear isn't the greatest, but we can get what we need in it for an extended weekend get-away - a small duffle bag, camera and a couple of lens. Well worth the price we paid, decent gas mileage and alot of fun. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value