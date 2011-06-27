  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Solstice
  4. Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Solstice
5(72%)4(26%)3(0%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.7
47 reviews
Write a review
See all Solstices for sale
List Price
$11,995
Used Solstice for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...10

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Sports Car

pilot601, 02/21/2015
2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

After selling my convertible Corvette two years ago I started looking for something to take its place. I found a 2008 Solstice that is white with a black top just like the Corvette was. The Solstice is actually more fun to own and drive. It's sporty, quick and just a fun little car to own. The Solstice has awesome lines and performs like sports cars three times its price.

Report Abuse

The Quiet Storm

hypno1dr, 04/06/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

With cat-like agility and blistering acceleration, I just love my solstice gxp. While driving from San Diego to Las Vegas and staying fairly close to the speed limit (which is difficult) I actually got 33.1 mpg. As far as the manual top, I can pop it down faster than most automatic tops. As far a putting it back up, it takes a little more time, but still, its not that hard and I don't mind. Yes it does have animalistic head turning looks, and yes it gets a lot of attention from the ladies who want to ride with me. Guys if you want a babe-magnet car, with blistering acceleration, and hurricane force winds with top down, this is the beast (i mean car) to have.

Report Abuse

feel like a kid again

bill45005, 05/28/2013
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Bought this car , a week ago and WOW!!!! I have had my fair share of great fun machines over the years , just to mention a few , 65 GTO convertable , a triumpth gt6, 69 firbird transam,a grifith (289 hi po with webbers etc it was a rocket ship)etc then I went into my big 4 wheel drive phase lol, the last of which was an avalanche 3/4 ton with 8.1 motor, so I have had experance with many hipo machine , but have never had any more fun than this car has given me . it is the scca model 2.4 5 m I bought it for a resonable cost and it only had 7,000 miles on it and gm certified car it is absolutly flawless . The fun I have already had is great ,top is not a big deal to put up or down

Report Abuse

Perfect for a weekend for 2

Carl, 07/13/2015
2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
17 of 20 people found this review helpful

My wife and I where looking for a little 'mid-life crisis' fun - we are both in our early 50's. I had previously owned a 1974 Fiat Spider in my youth, so we looked at used re-conditioned Spiders - while from a nostalgia stand point it seemed fun, it wasn't practical - too many modern bells and whistles missing. We came across the Solstice on at a used sports car dealer with a good reputation - in really well kept shape and low mileage for a 2008 (30k) and attractive price. Very happy with it - we didn't need top end performance , but it is sporty, turns heads and a fun weekend play 'toy'. Stowage for gear isn't the greatest, but we can get what we need in it for an extended weekend get-away - a small duffle bag, camera and a couple of lens. Well worth the price we paid, decent gas mileage and alot of fun.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Lack of Storage Space? Bunk!

John Bruning, 09/15/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

We've got 3,800 miles on our '08 GXP. It has gone through deserts, an Idaho sand storm, crossed mountains in flash- flood conditions and has shined in every situation. Two rebuttals on criticism: 1.) Some critics say the manual tranny is rough and hard to shift. When broken in at about 3K, it becomes butter-smooth. 2.) No storage space. Bull. You just need to know how to pack. I just took our GXP on a road trip to support a SWAT team's training operation. In the GXP, I had a large camera bag, tripod, large duffel with a week's change of clothes, gun bag, laptop bag, and ten blank-firing pistols, rifles and a shotgun. Plenty of room for all! Treat yourself: buy a GXP!

Report Abuse
12345...10
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Solstices for sale

Related Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles