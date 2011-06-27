  1. Home
Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Grand Prix
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/429.0 mi.280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.16.5 gal.
Combined MPG2020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.3 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.36.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.57.3 in.
Measurements
Length194.9 in.194.8 in.
Curb weight3370 lbs.3275 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.52.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.107.5 in.
Width71.9 in.71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Medium Teal Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
