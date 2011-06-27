Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am Consumer Reviews

Mediocre has a new definition Camryn Cox , 02/15/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Pros sporty look strong v6 engine smooth ride decent mpg for a v6 18-20city 23-26 highway Cons not very reliable cheap interior poor safety rating very little resale value bought car in 2012 with 65k, now has 106k, had numerous pricey repairs done, timing belt twice in 6 months, oil pan and transmission fluid leaks, faulty alternator, air conditioning stopped working at around 95k. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Maintain your car - No problems!!!! Grand AM GT for me! , 12/04/2010 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I am sitting here laughing my backside off at all the complaints. All but a few are due to lack of maintaince, just plain ignorance in taking care of a car, and the attitude "if it ain't broke don't fix it"! For instance the clicking in the dash is nothing but cleaning the turn signal wires on the blinker control. I bought my 2004 Grand Am Gt, loaded, used, with 57000 miles on it. It had everything original even the tires. I am still driving it as I bought it cause someone took great care of it and maintained it as any intelligent will do. Get off your backside "crybabies" and read the manual or can't you read???? Great car, no proglems! Always blame someone else for your troubles!! Duh!

good ford4life94 , 03/17/2013 17 of 18 people found this review helpful all the people who complain about security issues with this car just need to cut the little tiny yellow wire that goes to the ignition and there will never be another issue with starting it again. its a simple and free fix. you just have to find the bundle of 3 little tiny wires and cut yellow one. seriously people dont complain about something that you can fix so easily. never had any issues with anything else other than brakes and starter which will need to be replaced in any vehicle eventually

Great Grand Am GT GrandAmGT , 02/28/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I see some reviews saying that their car (having been bought used) isn't reliable...well some upkeep is required to keep a car moving (duh)...Mine has been great with only the expected items (brake pads, spark plugs) being replaced. Has never failed to start and has the original battery (04) in it. Don't blame the manufacturer if you bought a used car and it isn't up to par---maintain it! I've changed plugs and brake pads and thats it for replacement items. Proper oil changes will do wonders....