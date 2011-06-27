  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac G8
  4. Used 2009 Pontiac G8
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Pontiac G8 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 G8
5(84%)4(13%)3(2%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.8
192 reviews
Write a review
See all G8s for sale
List Price Range
$18,995 - $19,495
Used G8 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...39

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Perfect Performance Sedan 170,000 Miles

techman8, 02/17/2015
GT 4dr Sedan (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

I've owned my G8 GT for 4 years now and it's been everything a car guy could want, it's very fast, reliable, and easy to maintain. It's Corvette derived high performance power-plant with the 6 speed transmission is a match made in heaven! 0-60 in 5.3 sec. I'm more than satisfied with my 16/19 MPG average in the city and 20/24 in the highway while cruising at around 80-90 MPH it feels very stable and well planted. It's awesome around corners with it's 50/50 weight distribution. The interior is quiet and comfortable but definitely sports car like. I have had no mechanical issues even though it currently marks a bit over 170k miles on the odometer. It's a shame GM discontinued this car!!!!

Report Abuse

Excellent

plumman, 03/16/2014
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car 14 months ago and love it. The car comes alive on the highway. The engine and tranny are matched for American highway cruising. Bmw performance at USA prices. The build quality is very good. I get around 19mph overall gas mileage. It uses regular gas. Get one of the plug tuners for tuning the transmission. Stock it shifts to late and makes the car seem sluggish, unless in sport mode. Tuning corrects this issue and transforms the car! Tires are pricey.

Report Abuse

Best dollar per pound USED high proformence vehicle

randallel, 03/11/2015
GT 4dr Sedan (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Pound for pound this is the best car for you the price. The V8 is powerful and responsive, tires get great grip, good handling the weight ratio is almost 50/50 which helps the suspension and handling but if you have the option the fe3 suspension on the GXP is better. The fact that you can buy one for under 20K and the car is competitive to hang with last model Camaro's and Mustang's that are twice the price tag is the best reason to buy this car.

Report Abuse

Aging like a fine wine

renter2, 12/15/2013
GT 4dr Sedan (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

Purchased new 09 of 2008, after 134months of ownership I feel very comfortable with this car. Current mileage is 40300 miles original tires & brakes both still in pretty good condition other than stainless steel brake lines & a K&N air filter no other modifications. I drive it 2 or 3 times a week just to keep everything well lubricated. I have tried to stay on top of required maintenance & try to use only high quality replacement fluids & filters. So far no problems to report. At 77+ yrs old the car is driven carefully, it is comfortable & a pleasure to drive. I plan to keep it until I pass on , have not seen any thing I would want to replace it with. Always garaged & not driven in the rain way to anal I know. but I have a little suv for my daily driver. now have 41850 on the odometer still loving the car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

So far, so good

dmblystone14, 06/15/2013
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I just bought my G8 GT 4 months ago, though I've been looking for one for over a year and a half. I originally wanted one when they were new but they were a little too expensive so I went with a used Grand Prix GXP (big mistake). So far I love this car. I get "nice car" comments weekly, even by my local GM/ex-Pontiac dealer who apparently doesn't get to service too many of these. If you are looking for performance and value you really can't beat this. For a new car with this performance you'd easily spend $35k.

Report Abuse
12345...39
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all G8s for sale

Related Used 2009 Pontiac G8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles