Used 2004 Pontiac Bonneville Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Bonneville
Hey It's A Pontiac! What Can I Say?

evnsptc, 10/28/2013
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I ordered this car brand new to my specifications (Cranberry Red, Tan Heated Leather, Moonroof, Monsoon Audio, 12 Disc CD Player, otherwise came with everything standard) This car is my absolute favorite out of the 4 Pontiac's I own (00' GP GT sedan, 01' GP GTP Special Edition Coupe, 04' Bonny GXP and 07' GP GT) It by far has the best steering/braking/suspension! The 4.6L Northstar V8 is super powerful but leaves me with a little more power being desired (Because of the fact that GM has the 2.0T and 3.6L which make about the same power). The exhaust sound is magnificent. I don't even know where to start about the looks of this car because it is super hot! Mine has 27K miles and is reliable.

If Only...

John Wellauer, 08/15/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This has been a nice car to drive over the past three years. It has decent pickup and great road manners. It is quiet and has a smooth, comfortable suspension setup without excessive body roll in turns. The dual zone HVAC is a dream, always ready to make you absolutely comfortable no matter the weather outside. If I were to have any complaints about this car it would be the ill advised Intermediate Shaft in the steering column carried over from the Olds Aurora. When your GXP becomes afflicted with this malady you are stuck suffering through moans, groans and a stiff feel in tight turns; and a notchy "hitting a rock" feel in normal driving turn situations. This car depreciates quickly.

Love it

Matt, 06/01/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I did a lot of research about this car before I decided to buy. Great ride and drive. Seats are as comfy as you will find. Great car all around, one of very few cars that is comfy on a long trip. Fuel Mileage is about 20.5 on a long trip with cruise at 75.

Love my GXP

balckgxp, 02/18/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great car. Lots of room, has lots of power. Really comfortable....no major problems. Northstar V8 is great.

GXP Review

redgxp, 03/06/2012
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car in 2004 after seeing it at a local car show i fell in love with it .. as of today 3/6/2012 i only have 45k on it it has been a wonderful car ive done nothing to it just a onstar upgrade and new tires still on same brakes and oil changes at local dealer

