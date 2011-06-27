  1. Home
Used 2001 Pontiac Bonneville Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Bonneville
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Ten times around the globe

rdthore, 03/23/2013
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I have over 220,000 miles on this car and only minor wear and tear repairs to this point. I bought this used with 18,000 miles in 2003 and have driven it in the harshest of ND and MN winters. There isn't a spot of rust anywhere on it. I've since handed it down to my daughter and have no qualms about her taking it to college. It's big, it's safe and with over 200k miles, it still gets almost 30 mpg at 75 mph and 20 in town.

Report Abuse

my 2001 bonneville sle

w. jones, 04/15/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

At almost 20,000 miles has never been back to dealer for any reason,great car

Report Abuse

2001 Bonney Super Charged

Garv0516, 01/02/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This particular car is my third Bonneville!! I have been extremely happy with my ssei!! I have had so many compliments on this vehicle that i cannot remember them all! I have had a few second looks as well. I'm very sad that the prodution of the Bonneville has ended. My goal now is to own the last Bonneville produced in 2005...the GXP!! I have had very few problams with my particular model...except for the fact my heated seats have both stopped working at exactly the same time, so if anyone else has had this problem, please let me know what the problem might be (example..a fuse or whatnot). I have owned the 1989 Bonneville, as well as 1999 Bonneville, and now the 2001 Bonneville! I'm happy!!

Report Abuse

Wouldn't trade it for anything!

FREX10, 03/21/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

You haven't driven until you've driven this car. The power and response are thrilling. The safety features are comforting. I took a TBone hit square in the driver side front door (i was crawling and she was traveling at 40 mph- and she never hit the brakes!) and my 10 yr old was in the front passenger seat- neither my son nor I were hurt at all, the car's frame was not bent, the glass did not break - it was amazing. the traction control feature is amazing as well. if you hit the brakes in light rainy conditions and your wheels fail to grip properly, the car takes over and bumps the vehicle to a stop (no idea exactly how, but it has saved us a couple times!). Pontiac should resurrect production!

Report Abuse

Bonneville's are the BEST

mightymouse75, 07/04/2012
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my third Bonneville. I love them. The SLE model with leather and heated seats and moonroof and remote start and the list goes on. I have owned it since 149,000 miles and now have 190,000 4 years later. GREAT car. Now I finally need valve cover gaskets. Not too shabby. I would buy another in a heartbeat. If you are considering one just do carfax and see what problems "it" has had. If it looks clean, then buy it , you wont regret it!!!!!!!!!!

Report Abuse
