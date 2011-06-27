Used 1993 Pontiac Bonneville Consumer Reviews

Classy old car Michael , 12/06/2016 SE 4dr Sedan 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My 93 Bonnie has been in my family for 20+ years. I've owned it personally since 2013. Has power mirrors, automatic headlights, sunroof, and power seats. Great visibility. Acceleration is adequate. My mileage is 16-18 city and 27-30 highway. Great highway cruiser; VERY comfortable and roomy. I think the styling of this car was way ahead of its time - still looks clean and respectable two decades later (I also like the dash layout a lot). The only downsides I can think of are poor handling and turning radius (no U-turns in this car!). It's had plenty of repairs in the last four years (lots of hoses/lines have been replaced, along with sensors and fuel pump) but that's expected at its age. No problems at all with engine or transmission. 3800s are wonderful. I'd recommend this to anyone looking for a car that's inexpensive, roomy, comfortable, and gets better gas mileage than almost any other large car. It's been fantastic for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It is a blast to drive! Blast=power+handling , 03/20/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought the car used with relatively high-mileage. I was a little concern about the mileage but after I spoke to GM dealers, taxi drivers, my concern about the engine and drive train become less and less. It is a blast to drive. Handling is excellent plus with traction control you can't beat it. Excellent dash board layout head and tail lamp closed circuit monitoring for burnt light bulb. Report Abuse

What a Car! Travis Filing , 01/23/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for five years and have put on 120,000 miles on top of the 50,000 it came with. when I bought the car in 98 I replaced the alternator, then replaced it again in 2001 and last year I replaced the brakes. THAT'S IT!!! Report Abuse

10 year old SSE and still going strong 74wiu75 , 07/31/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful When I bought this SSE, the dealer 2 red Grand Prix 2-doors, 5 red Grand Am 2-doors and a the white SSE. Dom "The Snake" Purdome drove the car during his farewell visit to the Sears Nationals in Topeka, Ks. We took delivery on the car. The first 30,000 miles were put on the car between Topeka and KC driving to and from work. The car got broken in right. The Great White has gotten 34 miles per gallon on long trips. At 131,000 miles she has gone through 4 alternators, three sets of tires, 3 sets of brakes, and two sets of struts and shocks. The car still has the original computer and everything else. Report Abuse