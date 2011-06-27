  1. Home
Used 1998 Plymouth Grand Voyager Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Grand Voyager
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/24 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/480.0 mi.340.0/480.0 mi.340.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque176 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm176 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm176 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm150 hp @ 5200 rpm150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.39.5 ft.39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.63.7 in.63.7 in.
Measurements
Length199.6 in.199.6 in.199.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3683 lbs.3812 lbs.3812 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.20.3 cu.ft.20.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
