Used 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Consumer Reviews
96Cutlass SL
i have not had an problems and im second owner of the vehicle with the 3.1L engine
I love my Olds but...
I bought my Olds in 2002, it has been a pretty dependable car except its air conditioning system seems strange, as well as the problems I have with the drivers side door handle. I have replaced it and it seems to have them same problem only after a year. The air conditioner also seems to go off when going up hills. Also my cd player steals my cd's. I put one in and I might get it back that day or maybe a week later. Who knows?
Junk
My 1996 Cutlass Supreme SL is the reason Oldsmobile went under. The stereo quit after 6 months - was replaced under warranty with what turned out to be a "refurbished" unit - tape deck quit right after the warranty ran out. Head gasket blew at 49,000 miles. Intake gasket went at 56,000 miles - found out the intake was cracked when I was replacing the gasket. Tranny died at 100,000 miles. I'm honestly afraid to drive this car more than walking distance from my house - and don't. I drove a 1975 Cutlass I inherited from Virginia last summer - I'm restoring it to replace my 1996...I felt safer driving the 1975 than I do my '96.
My College Car Keeps on Going
I got this car in 2009 with 66,000 miles on it, and now is above 167,000 miles. Unfortunately, my transmission blew at 110,000 miles, but I opted to replace that and take my luck with the car, and I'm happy I did. Other than a fuel pump replacement at 130,000 miles, I've had fairly good luck with the car. If you can get one of these cheap, I'd consider it, because the GM parts on this car are so plentiful that the repairs are cheap. At 155,000 miles I took the car to my mechanic for a routine brake replacement, and he mentioned that the engine itself still looked fine. The other parts of the car are now going a bit. Some front panel rust, and some interior parts are starting to feel a bit loose, my cruise control went at about 140,000 miles and the repair would have ran $1,100 because it involved removing the steering mount, so I am just living without cruise. I've read about the head gasket issue--but so far I've been fine. Between my Cutlass and my wife's 2013 Chevy Cruze, I actually enjoy driving the Cutlass more, because the V6 can actually do some work. If you come across one of these for $1,000ish, and you just need cheap transportation, it's a fine option.
Love my Cutdee
I have had my car for two months and I love to drive it it is a very good car to drive it has almost every thing I want except a sunroof.
