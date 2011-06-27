Used 1992 Oldsmobile Bravada Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.5 in.
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length178.9 in.
Curb weight3939 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height65.5 in.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width65.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
