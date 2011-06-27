  1. Home
Used 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Aurora
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Starting MSRP
$35,085
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V8
Combined MPG1919
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Starting MSRP
$35,085
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Starting MSRP
$35,085
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/462.5 mi.280.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.17.5 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Starting MSRP
$35,085
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l4.0 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5600 rpm250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.40 ft.
Valves2432
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Starting MSRP
$35,085
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
stability controlnoyes
traction controlnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Starting MSRP
$35,085
diversity antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Starting MSRP
$35,085
remote trunk releaseyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
wood trim on center consoleyesyes
cargo netyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
wood trim on doorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
wood trim on dashyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Starting MSRP
$35,085
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Starting MSRP
$35,085
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
tachometeryesyes
compassnoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Starting MSRP
$35,085
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room55.4 in.55.4 in.
leatheryesyes
height adjustable passenger seatnoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnoyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Starting MSRP
$35,085
Rear head room37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.56.1 in.
Rear leg room38 in.38 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesno
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Starting MSRP
$35,085
Front track62.3 in.62.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Length199.3 in.199.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.no
Curb weight3686 lbs.3803 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.56.7 in.
EPA interior volume105 cu.ft.105 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.72.9 in.
Rear track62.3 in.62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Starting MSRP
$35,085
Exterior Colors
  • Ivory White
  • Cappuccino
  • Black Onyx
  • White Diamond
  • Sterling Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Cappuccino
  • Black Onyx
  • White Diamond
  • Sterling Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral with Dark Neutral Accents
  • Dark Gray
  • Neutral with Dark Neutral Accents
  • Dark Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Starting MSRP
$35,085
P225/60R H tiresyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyesno
temporary spare tireyesyes
Performance tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
P235/55R H tiresnoyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Starting MSRP
$35,085
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Starting MSRP
$35,085
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
