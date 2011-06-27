  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(34)
Appraise this car

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of available tech and safety features
  • Impressive cargo space for the class
  • Comfortable optional seats, both front and back
  • Underpowered engine
  • Noisy CVT transmission
  • Bumpy ride when equipped with the optional 19-inch wheels
Which Rogue Sport does Edmunds recommend?

Right in the middle of the Rogue Sport model range is the SV trim level, and that's the one we'd recommend. The SV comes standard with the upgraded six-speaker stereo, dual-zone climate control and keyless ignition, but it's also possible to equip it with most of the SL trim's optional extras such as the 7-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree camera and navigation. Also, the SV comes with 17-inch alloys instead of the SL's larger 19-inch wheels, which should improve ride quality.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

With increasing shopper demand for crossovers, Nissan has decided to bring a new nameplate to the American shores: the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport. Smaller and less powerful than the standard Rogue, the new Rogue Sport seats five passengers (no optional third row here) and has decent cargo space, with a lower profile than the standard Rogue and sleeker looks. Essentially, it's an even more compact version of the already compact crossover.

Despite its size and fairly entry-level position in Nissan's SUV lineup, the 2017 Rogue Sport still offers an impressive roster of available safety equipment, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, collision detection with emergency braking, and a surround-view camera. Rare features in the segment, these options help the Rogue Sport stand out.

So while it has its virtues, there are several competitors out there that give Rogue Sport a run for its money, especially rivals from Honda and Mazda. We recommend a test drive of the Rogue Sport, but make sure you include some of its top rivals on your short list as well.

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport models

The new 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV with three trim levels: S, SV and SL. The S trim is pretty basic in terms of equipment with steel wheels and a small 5-inch center console screen. The SV and SL get items such as dual-zone automatic climate control and a hands-free liftgate. All versions of the Rogue Sport come standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (141 horsepower, 147 pound-feet of torque) and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that sends power to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is optional.

Standard feature highlights for the Rogue Sport S include 16-inch steel wheels, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a 5-inch infotainment display, and a four-speaker CD player with USB input and satellite radio.

The SV trim adds a few creature comforts and upgrades such as 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, automatic headlights, keyless entry and ignition, a cargo management system, dual-zone automatic climate control, a six-way power driver seat and a six-speaker audio system.

The top-of-the-line SL trim includes 19-inch wheels, automatic high beams, foglights, heated mirrors, remote start, a hands-free liftgate, leather upholstery, a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, a universal garage door opener, a 7-inch touchscreen, a surround-view camera system, NissanConnect emergency and convenience telematics, Siri Eyes Free iPhone control and a navigation system.

Some of the top-level features are also available on the S and SV trims as options. The SL Premium package adds a sunroof, LED headlights, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The SL Platinum package adds adaptive cruise control with forward collision mitigation and pedestrian detection as well as lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SL (2.0L inline-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).

Driving

While it isn't the liveliest compact crossover on the road, the Rogue Sport has decent handling capabilities. Poor responsiveness from the underpowered engine and the CVT automatic dampen the experience.

Comfort

Though it isn't as comfortable as its big brother, the standard Rogue, the Rogue Sport has well-cushioned seats on the top trim levels and a generally quiet cabin at cruising speeds. It should do well on any long journey.

Interior

From behind the driver's seat, you'll have a hard time telling whether you're in a Rogue Sport or a standard Rogue. Both interiors use high-quality materials and have solid construction. Front and rear legroom are generous enough for adults.

Utility

When it comes to cargo space, the Rogue Sport is about in the middle of its class. It has 22.9 cubic feet of storage space behind the rear seats and 61.1 cubes with the rear seats folded. Small-item storage (cupholders, door pockets, etc.) is average.

Technology

This may be an entry-level crossover, but it doesn't skimp on tech. It gets many of the same features the bigger Rogue does, which is a big plus in this smaller class of vehicle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport.

5(41%)
4(18%)
3(6%)
2(15%)
1(20%)
3.4
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Two thumbs up to Rogue Sport
T. Anderson,03/20/2018
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
This is not a luxury SUV, nor a race car. So don’t expect to compare it to those things. What this is, is a fully capable small SUV that does most everything right, with semi luxurious appointments, very comfortable seats and a roomy interior. The Rogue sport handles and brakes very well, has good road stability and decent ground clearance. The only negative is the CVT transmission. It’s better than most CVT’s but still zaps some fun out of a pretty decent powertrain. The ride and noise are slightly better than average for the class, the gas mileage is decent, we average 29 combined driving, 33 on long highway trips. I find the looks more appealing than the standard Rogue, people often compliment and say it looks a nicer and sportier than the regular Rogue. Overall we are satisfied with the Rogue Sport!
This is a GOOD Rogue
Bob Snead,04/06/2018
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
This Rogue Sport is all I ever wanted in my SUV. The power is adiquate, but the interior road noise is very low at highway speeds. The gas milage is acceptable, but the technology is really ahead of the CR-V, and the Nissan wins again in the "looks" department over Honda. You won't be sorry if you buy this vehicle.
Great Technology!
Jordan,08/21/2017
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The Rogue Sport is the only vehicle in the segment that I know of that offers emergency forward braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. There is more value in the SL trim level as well when compared to the highest EX-L trim level on the Honda HR-V. For the roughly the same price you get all the features of the Honda plus: 19 in alloy wheels, 360 degree camera with moving object detection, dual climate control, and a heated steering wheel. From a more subjective standpoint I think the Rogue Sport looks better cosmetically inside and out.
Perfect car
DB,06/05/2017
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I actually considered the Honda HR-V considering that I have bought hondas in my past. when you compare the Rogue sport to the HR-V the only thing that the HR-V is better than the Rogue Sport is that it has better fuel economy. The above review is foolish. Nissan is a very reliable brand. My family all drive Nissans and have had good experiences with them all. I bought this because it has better technology, more comftorable, more saftey features and a lot more room. NIssan is the better choice.
See all 34 reviews of the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Rogue Sport models:

360-Degree Around-View Camera
Gives you a bird's-eye view of what's happening around the car for easier and safer parking maneuvers.
Lane Departure Warning
Warns you when the vehicle is drifting out of its lane without using the turn signal.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Helps prevent an accident by warning the driver of approaching vehicles while the car is in reverse.

More about the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport

Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Overview

The Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport is offered in the following submodels: Rogue Sport SUV. Available styles include SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SV is priced between $12,900 and$25,000 with odometer readings between 12966 and101263 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SL is priced between $17,979 and$22,999 with odometer readings between 7311 and64689 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport S is priced between $14,409 and$18,998 with odometer readings between 10914 and58771 miles.

Which used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport for sale near. There are currently 83 used and CPO 2017 Rogue Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,900 and mileage as low as 7311 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport.

Can't find a used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Rogue Sport for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,719.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,214.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Rogue Sport for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,287.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,747.

Check out Nissan lease specials
