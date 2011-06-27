Overall rating

With increasing shopper demand for crossovers, Nissan has decided to bring a new nameplate to the American shores: the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport. Smaller and less powerful than the standard Rogue, the new Rogue Sport seats five passengers (no optional third row here) and has decent cargo space, with a lower profile than the standard Rogue and sleeker looks. Essentially, it's an even more compact version of the already compact crossover.

Despite its size and fairly entry-level position in Nissan's SUV lineup, the 2017 Rogue Sport still offers an impressive roster of available safety equipment, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, collision detection with emergency braking, and a surround-view camera. Rare features in the segment, these options help the Rogue Sport stand out.

So while it has its virtues, there are several competitors out there that give Rogue Sport a run for its money, especially rivals from Honda and Mazda. We recommend a test drive of the Rogue Sport, but make sure you include some of its top rivals on your short list as well.