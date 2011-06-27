2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Review
Pros & Cons
- Lots of available tech and safety features
- Impressive cargo space for the class
- Comfortable optional seats, both front and back
- Underpowered engine
- Noisy CVT transmission
- Bumpy ride when equipped with the optional 19-inch wheels
With increasing shopper demand for crossovers, Nissan has decided to bring a new nameplate to the American shores: the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport. Smaller and less powerful than the standard Rogue, the new Rogue Sport seats five passengers (no optional third row here) and has decent cargo space, with a lower profile than the standard Rogue and sleeker looks. Essentially, it's an even more compact version of the already compact crossover.
Despite its size and fairly entry-level position in Nissan's SUV lineup, the 2017 Rogue Sport still offers an impressive roster of available safety equipment, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, collision detection with emergency braking, and a surround-view camera. Rare features in the segment, these options help the Rogue Sport stand out.
So while it has its virtues, there are several competitors out there that give Rogue Sport a run for its money, especially rivals from Honda and Mazda. We recommend a test drive of the Rogue Sport, but make sure you include some of its top rivals on your short list as well.
2017 Nissan Rogue Sport models
The new 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV with three trim levels: S, SV and SL. The S trim is pretty basic in terms of equipment with steel wheels and a small 5-inch center console screen. The SV and SL get items such as dual-zone automatic climate control and a hands-free liftgate. All versions of the Rogue Sport come standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (141 horsepower, 147 pound-feet of torque) and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that sends power to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is optional.
Standard feature highlights for the Rogue Sport S include 16-inch steel wheels, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a 5-inch infotainment display, and a four-speaker CD player with USB input and satellite radio.
The SV trim adds a few creature comforts and upgrades such as 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, automatic headlights, keyless entry and ignition, a cargo management system, dual-zone automatic climate control, a six-way power driver seat and a six-speaker audio system.
The top-of-the-line SL trim includes 19-inch wheels, automatic high beams, foglights, heated mirrors, remote start, a hands-free liftgate, leather upholstery, a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, a universal garage door opener, a 7-inch touchscreen, a surround-view camera system, NissanConnect emergency and convenience telematics, Siri Eyes Free iPhone control and a navigation system.
Some of the top-level features are also available on the S and SV trims as options. The SL Premium package adds a sunroof, LED headlights, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The SL Platinum package adds adaptive cruise control with forward collision mitigation and pedestrian detection as well as lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Safety
- 360-Degree Around-View Camera
- Gives you a bird's-eye view of what's happening around the car for easier and safer parking maneuvers.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns you when the vehicle is drifting out of its lane without using the turn signal.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Helps prevent an accident by warning the driver of approaching vehicles while the car is in reverse.
