  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Rogue Sport
  4. Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 Rogue Sport
5(41%)4(18%)3(6%)2(15%)1(20%)
3.4
34 reviews
Write a review
See all Rogue Sports for sale
List Price Range
$12,900 - $23,900
Used Rogue Sport for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Two thumbs up to Rogue Sport

T. Anderson, 03/20/2018
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

This is not a luxury SUV, nor a race car. So don’t expect to compare it to those things. What this is, is a fully capable small SUV that does most everything right, with semi luxurious appointments, very comfortable seats and a roomy interior. The Rogue sport handles and brakes very well, has good road stability and decent ground clearance. The only negative is the CVT transmission. It’s better than most CVT’s but still zaps some fun out of a pretty decent powertrain. The ride and noise are slightly better than average for the class, the gas mileage is decent, we average 29 combined driving, 33 on long highway trips. I find the looks more appealing than the standard Rogue, people often compliment and say it looks a nicer and sportier than the regular Rogue. Overall we are satisfied with the Rogue Sport!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

This is a GOOD Rogue

Bob Snead, 04/06/2018
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

This Rogue Sport is all I ever wanted in my SUV. The power is adiquate, but the interior road noise is very low at highway speeds. The gas milage is acceptable, but the technology is really ahead of the CR-V, and the Nissan wins again in the "looks" department over Honda. You won't be sorry if you buy this vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great Technology!

Jordan, 08/21/2017
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
34 of 36 people found this review helpful

The Rogue Sport is the only vehicle in the segment that I know of that offers emergency forward braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. There is more value in the SL trim level as well when compared to the highest EX-L trim level on the Honda HR-V. For the roughly the same price you get all the features of the Honda plus: 19 in alloy wheels, 360 degree camera with moving object detection, dual climate control, and a heated steering wheel. From a more subjective standpoint I think the Rogue Sport looks better cosmetically inside and out.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

Perfect car

DB, 06/05/2017
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
33 of 36 people found this review helpful

I actually considered the Honda HR-V considering that I have bought hondas in my past. when you compare the Rogue sport to the HR-V the only thing that the HR-V is better than the Rogue Sport is that it has better fuel economy. The above review is foolish. Nissan is a very reliable brand. My family all drive Nissans and have had good experiences with them all. I bought this because it has better technology, more comftorable, more saftey features and a lot more room. NIssan is the better choice.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Underpowered, Comfortable, Affordable

Chris M, 01/06/2018
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

Purchased a year-end 2017 Rogue Sport last month. I was looking for something with a bit more room and a bit more comfort than my previous car (an Elantra GT hatchback). I was tired of driving a manual transmission car in the city (my dog was *really* tired of it). It's only been 500 miles, but I really think I've made a good choice. The interior is much better than I'd expect from a sub-$20k vehicle. The fuel economy is quite good. The handling . . . well, it's not sporty, but it's nowhere near as dreary as I was afraid it might be. You can also change the level of power steering assist, if you prefer a heavier feel. The one downside, and it is a CLEAR downside, is the engine. There's putting it nicely -- the Rogue Sport is seriously underpowered. I don't write that because I think every vehicle on the road needs to be a twin-turbo, twin-exhaust racer. The Rogue Sport doesn't need a 240hp turbo. But it needs more than than a 140hp 2.0 liter. My unsolicited advice would be to use a 1.6 or 1.8l turbo in the base model(s), for a bit more torque, and use either a 2.0l turbo or the 2.4l engine from the regular Rogue in the higher trim levels. Then we might be in 5-star territory. As it is, the Rogue Sport is very good . . . *if* you can deal with the engine. 4 stars.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Rogue Sports for sale

Related Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles