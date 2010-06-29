Monthly Update for January 2019 - 2018 Nissan Leaf Long-Term Road Test

2018 Nissan Leaf: Monthly Update for January 2018

by Jason Kavanagh, Senior Vehicle Test Engineer

Where Did We Drive It?

If you're a regular reader of our long-term 2018 Nissan Leaf updates, you can probably predict the words that follow this sentence: The little electric runabout was tasked with commute duty for most of January.

That may sound repetitive, but we think this usage pattern of getting editors to and from the office likely represents how a typical buyer would use the Leaf almost exclusively.

How Much Electricity Did It Use?

After months of steady improvement, our Leaf's lifetime average consumption ticked upward (worse) once January's charging performance was factored in. It's now sitting at 29.8 kWh/100 miles, an increase of 0.1 kWh/100 miles over its average at the end of December. Chalk up the loss of efficiency to lead foots and/or cold butts who placed more severe demands on the Leaf's heating system.

Average lifetime consumption: 29.8 kilowatt-hours per 100 miles (113.2 miles per gallon equivalent)

EPA consumption rating: 30 kWh/100 miles (112 mpge)

Best fill consumption: 23.8 kWh/100 miles (141.3 mpge)

Best range: 129.8 miles

Current odometer: 8,169 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Utility

"Part of the Leaf's audio system is in the trunk, which is intrusive and takes up a bit of space. It's part of the Bose Energy Efficient Premium Audio System, but I'd rather it was more space-efficient and/or stuffed below the floor. It's not the 1990s anymore. I don't want to see the sub in my trunk." — Kurt Niebuhr, vehicle test editor

Technology

"In the 'Adventures With ProPilot' category, I decided to give it another chance when I was largely alone in the right lane of the 405 freeway. But it let me down again, trying to steer toward an exit ramp rather than continuing straight. This system could be better." — Kathleen Clonts, copy chief

"I really wish the Leaf's adaptive cruise was just a bit better. It's slow to respond and accelerate, making it feel really laggy in stop-and-go traffic. That's a shame. The Leaf is otherwise pretty ideal for an L.A. commute. But when things get really boring, you can't just leave it to take care of the throttle for you." — Will Kaufman, content strategist and news editor