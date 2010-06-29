Monthly Update for February 2019 - 2018 Nissan Leaf Long-Term Road Test

2018 Nissan Leaf: Monthly Update for February 2019

by Jason Kavanagh, Senior Vehicle Test Engineer

Where Did We Drive It?

Our long-term 2018 Nissan Leaf is nearing the end of its stay with us. It's yet to breach 10,000 miles, which is half of what we strive to achieve after a year of use. Its low odometer count isn't altogether surprising given the Leaf's electric powertrain.

Really, the issue is equal parts range and charging infrastructure or lack thereof. This area is one that Tesla has an indisputably huge lead. Other manufacturers really need to get on the ball in deploying high-speed charging across this great land if their EVs are to have any hope of tapping into their latent popularity, regardless of how terrific the cars themselves are.

Yes, the argument that EVs are most often charged at home is valid and true, but it is inescapable that consumers will nevertheless balk at dropping many tens of thousands of dollars on a vehicle that they perceive to have a fundamental limitation in its driving envelope.

How Much Electricity Did It Use?

February represents the second consecutive month in which our Leaf's lifetime average consumption increased (worsened). Its consumption characteristics this month eroded its lifetime average to the tune of 0.1 kWh/100 miles.

But its lifetime average of 29.9 kWh/100 miles is still a skinny whisker better than the 30 kWh/100 miles that Nissan claims. Remember, a lower number here is better.

Our Leaf also logged its highest-ever range in February at 130.7 miles. Given that Nissan rates its range at 151 miles, it seems the only thing required to best our result is courage.

Average lifetime consumption: 29.9 kilowatt-hours per 100 miles (112.6 miles per gallon equivalent)

EPA consumption rating: 30 kWh/100 miles (112 mpge)

Best fill consumption: 23.8 kWh/100 miles (141.3 mpge)

Best range: 130.7 miles

Current odometer: 8,612 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"In Los Angeles, there aren't a lot of opportunities to reach the posted speed limit on freeways during the morning commute. A recent rainy day apparently scared people from driving on Interstate 10, and I was able to drive the Leaf at a solid freeway pace for several miles. It handled quite well in the wet. It's no all-wheel-drive SUV of course, and you wouldn't want to hit a big puddle often. I did once and felt it slip a bit, but it maintained its composure. Overall I was impressed by how the Leaf dealt with the heavy rain." — Kathleen Clonts, copy chief

"I realize that elevated speeds aren't exactly an EV's thing, but the Leaf seems a little more ill-suited to them than other EVs. Its acceleration really tapers off at speeds over 65 mph. Here, the Leaf needs a boot full of throttle to pass anything. And at those speeds, its range plummets. Cars such as the Bolt, Kona and Model 3 seem to be more immune to the effects of open freeway cruising on range by comparison. I know the Leaf has a smaller battery, but it's more a question of efficiency. It seems other EVs are simply more efficient over a wider range of speed." — Kurt Niebuhr, vehicle test editor

Comfort

"I was looking forward to some toasty hands on one chilly morning, but the Leaf's heated steering wheel isn't working. At least, that's what it felt like." — Kathleen Clonts

Miscellaneous

"The horn on this car does nothing. Rather, it works in the sense that it makes a sound, but it's beyond meek. It sounds like a toy, not a car." — Kurt Niebuhr