Monthly Update for August 2018 - 2018 Nissan Leaf Long-Term Road Test

2018 Nissan Leaf: Monthly Update for August 2018

by Jason Kavanagh, Senior Road Test Engineer

Where Did We Drive It?

Our long-term 2018 Nissan Leaf has little choice but to remain a local runabout. This situation is not unique to the Leaf and will remain the case for nearly all EVs until a comprehensive network of fast EV chargers is deployed in sufficient numbers. August was no exception when the Leaf continued to serve as local transport and grocery-fetcher for our editors.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Our Leaf's electricity consumption has been tracking extremely close to its EPA estimate. This despite a warm summer that necessitated heavier air-conditioning use, which has a deleterious effect on consumption and range. Rangewise, we haven't been brave enough to reach its outer limits, but the Leaf's rated 150 miles appears to be wholly realistic given our usage pattern, and even a bit conservative.

Average lifetime consumption: 30.3 kilowatt-hours per 100 miles (111.1 miles per gallon equivalent)

EPA consumption rating: 30 kWh/100 miles (27 city/34 highway)

Best fill consumption: 23.8 kWh/100 miles (141.3 mpge)

Best range: 129.8 miles

Current odometer: 4,218 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Comfort

"We ran around town in the Leaf quite a bit one weekend. My husband complained that he couldn't find a comfortable position in the passenger seat, partially due to the [battery] hump in the floor that sticks up a bit if the seat is pushed all the way to the rear." — Kathleen Clonts, copy chief

Technology-Audio

"Although the infotainment screen is tiny, I like the Leaf's bird's-eye camera view. It packs in a lot of information that's digestible at a glance. Likewise, the backup screen's fish-eye view makes the most of the postage-stamp-size screen. A larger screen would certainly be welcome in any case." — Jason Kavanagh, senior road test engineer



"The audible lane departure warning is one of the most jarring sounds I've experienced in a modern vehicle. It's like the game of Operation. Only the lane markings are the metal-edge organ holes, delivering a shrill warning beep accompanied by a vibrating steering wheel. Its startling effect is exacerbated by the absence of engine noise. Don't know why it has to be so dramatic, but thankfully you can shut it off." — Jonathan Elfalan, road test manager



Performance

"I really dig the e-Pedal heavy regen effect in the new Leaf that makes one-pedal driving possible, though it sometimes takes a moment too long to reach its max deceleration level. I've also found that if I touch the brake pedal thinking that it'll provide a higher level of regen, it instead causes the Leaf to coast. This caught me off-guard a few times driving into work today." — Jonathan Elfalan

Cargo Space

"You won't be hauling couches in the Leaf, but there's enough cargo volume to swallow a week's worth of groceries for two people, even if those people have a voracious thirst for La Croix. Which, by the way, is pronounced 'La Croy' in its native state of Wisconsin. You might get punched in the mouth if you ask for 'La Cwah' there." — Jason Kavanagh