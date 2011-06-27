Used 2011 Nissan Frontier Consumer Reviews

Love my Frontier! dafowler88 , 03/27/2013 PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I purchased my Frontier PRO-4X in Jan '12 for $26,500. It was a slightly used 2011 model with 5700 miles. I couldn't be happier. The only thing I have had to do to it after putting 20k miles on it is change the battery which was replaced under warranty. The gas mileage is my only gripe, but I can live with that as I only have a 5 mile drive to work both ways (average 15.8, mostly city driving). I went with the Frontier over the Tacoma and F150 V6 mostly becuase of value but also because I just think it's a much better looking truck than either of the latter two. The 4-wheel drive system is second to none (Maybe Jeep, I suppose). It has great get-up. UPDATE 3/27/2016: Truck has been wonderful. I have almost 95k miles on it now and I haven't had the first issue with it. I actually just sold it due to the fact that we're having another child and two car seats in the back of this thing is not going to fly. Unfortunate. I absolutely love this truck. Would recommend to anyone. I will miss it dearly. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Glad I made the switch to the Nissan fighterpilot , 07/23/2011 15 of 16 people found this review helpful After owning a 96 4x4 Ranger for 207K miles I was ready for something new. Had been looking at the Frontier for some time and finally bought. Glad I did. I opted for the 4.0L V6 with a 6 speed manual as the automatic proved to be quite a dog upon acceleration. I'm 3500 miles in and gas mileage is running about 20-21 when running the AC.

First mid-size pickup. rdpope , 05/17/2011 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I have recently purchased the 2011 4X4 SV crew cab with the long bed. I have been quite impressed with the added safety features, good HP and handeling of this vechile. I traded an 06 Sierra for this vechile, and yes it is a tighter fit for me  63″ 215 lbs, but its not bad. Not sure I would want to ride in the back for very long; but its perfect for my 7 and 9 y.o boys. My father ownes a Chevy Colorado; I have say the Nissan far outpaces the Chevy both in interior design, comfort and ride. I looked at both the Frontier and the Tacoma. I just could not justify the higher price of the Tacoma. The Frontier has better HP, more room in the crew cabs rear seat, and again has more standard sa

My brilliant silver king Frontier Carol Neal , 07/09/2015 S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Great space for groceries, travel chairs, luggage, purse and endless possibilities behind the driver and passenger seat. Great 4 cupholders for all sizes. Large console between seats and space for change. Do not know the exact name but a bar on each side to pull yourself up more. I have had my 2011 frontier king cab since July 2014, two years. No repairs have been needed! I love the pull up bar.. Also good size cubby hole on bottom of all four doors and double dash doors. I paid $14,500 at modern Nissan in Winston Salem, nc. It is 5 gear Manuel. Also rear cab light stays on long enough to get to house door. Just make sure you shut all doors or the light stays on. Has brilliant silver finish. Water still beads up. Wipers work smooth and quite. I also have a 2008 Nissan rogue crossover purchased 2010. Still has not needed any repairs in 6yrs! On a scale of 1-10 I give a 9.9 July 13,2016 still no problems and still enjoying the king cab truck - Frontier. Thank you. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value