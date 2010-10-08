Edmunds Featured Apps

This app from the car experts at Edmunds.com encourages you to make and keep a "safe driving" promise to your loved one(s) every time you get behind the wheel*.

With this app you can...

Make a promise to your loved one(s) that you will focus on the road while driving

Upload a picture of your loved one(s) to remind you to keep your promise

Receive a promise reminder on your iPhone and Apple Watch every time you drive

Keep count of your kept promises and share them with your friends and family

This app uses a motion-tracking sensor that's only available in iPhone 5S and above.

*This app does not detect or block distracted driving. Please exercise caution when using this app while driving. Edmunds is not responsible for the safety of drivers/passengers.