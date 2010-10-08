Edmunds Featured Apps

Come along for the ride as Edmunds TV brings you inside the world of the automotive industry. Follow our team of expert automotive editors & test drivers as they deliver the latest car reviews, road tests, comparisons and auto show news. You'll also get helpful guidance on a variety of topics including car buying & selling, how-to videos, driving tips, maintenance and car safety.
Enjoy the ride with Edmunds TV.
This app from the car experts at Edmunds.com encourages you to make and keep a "safe driving" promise to your loved one(s) every time you get behind the wheel*.
With this app you can...
This app uses a motion-tracking sensor that's only available in iPhone 5S and above.
*This app does not detect or block distracted driving. Please exercise caution when using this app while driving. Edmunds is not responsible for the safety of drivers/passengers.
Top 5 Reasons to Download the Edmunds App
The Edmunds App for iPhone and iPod Touch provides both new and used vehicle research and Edmunds Price PromiseSM found on Edmunds.com. Whether you're researching a new car, reading editorial or consumer reviews, looking for the latest incentives or rebates or trying to find out how much your current vehicle is worth, all the information you need is at your fingertips. You can crunch the numbers with easy-to-use payment calculators, get Live Help from Edmunds car experts, text a dealer and get upfront, guaranteed prices with Edmunds Price PromiseSM saving you up to thousands off MSRP.
#5 Find a car
Millions of vehicles.
#4 Dealer Texting
Text directly with the dealer.
#3 Price PromiseSM
Get upfront, guaranteed prices.
#2 Crunch the numbers
Easy-to-use payment calculators.
#1 Live Help
Get help from Edmunds car experts.