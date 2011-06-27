Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Consumer Reviews

Best bang for your buck!! Mikeyt1818 , 04/18/2017 SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I am never one to listen to Consumer Reports. They have no clue! This car is amazing! I'm getting 38.2 MPG with mixed driving on the crowded South Florida roads. I am 6'2 and this car is quite roomy. Plenty of room in the backseat as well. Great technology like backup camera, bluetooth, automatic climate control. Very comfy seats. Wonderful warranty. Looks nice in the wine red color I selected. Decent sized trunk as well. I am so happy with my purchase. Feels much bigger than it is. And yes, perhaps the 1.2L, 78 hp, 3 cyl. is a tiny engine but the miles per gallon and amazing turning radius more than makes up for it. Great job Mitsubishi! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my 2017 Mirage G4 SE Kevin McKenzie , 02/19/2017 SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I just purchased a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 SE CVT in Wine Red and love it. I traded my 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES CVT with Navigation and the updates are extensive. The interior on the 2017s has so many upgrades such as seat fabric material, interior piano trim, seat support, sound insulation, new gauge cluster, new steering wheel, new audio unit with apple car play and android auto, 4 more horsepower and a new roller cam shaft, new suspension updates, smoother idle, fender insulation, heated seats, auto dimming rear view mirror, wide angle rear view camera (G4), rear fold down arm rest with cup holders and even the way the shifter feels going into gear is much smoother. The updates are amazing in making this car feel more substantial. I got the Light Gray interior which adds a level of class to the interior and will be adding the Mitsubishi Center Console Armrest for $138.95 (my 2015 had it installed). The room inside the G4 is unreal, its huge and the trunk is cavernous!!! I also love the dark chrome alloy wheels and matching front grill. This paint color (Wine Red) is so unique and classy looking. I had no issues with my 2015 and only traded for the upgrades and the deal I got on this 2017 Top Trim G4 SE. It was $18,115.00 and I got it for $12,714.00 at Renn Kirby Mitsubishi in Frederick MD you should really check out their deals! If you do be sure to see Tommy Moberly he sold us our 2016 Outlander Sport GT and our 2017 Mirage G4 SE and was amazing. While driving in town the ride is much more quiet and takes bumps with less of a thud and the idle is 50% smoother and quieter. The seats feel extra stuffed and the material is for sure much more premium feeling. The Apple Car Play alone is one of my favorite features and props to Mitsubishi for incorporating that!!! Mitsubishis are very reliable and they have been making 3 cylinder engines forever and they will last a very long time with cheap maintenance. Keep up the good work Mitsubishi because I am impressed with the updated 2017 model Mirage and Mirage G4!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My little Blueberry Val B. , 01/12/2018 ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I purchased this car because I passed on my 07 Endeavor to my teenager, and it was time for a gas saver. I fell in love with the Sapphire Blue, and the model already came with the smartphone display package installed. I do all of my travelling in this car. I wish it had an arm rest, but I can survive. It does get a little shaky in high winds, I just decrease my speed some. Acceleration isn't the best either. It is big enough for four people without being cramped in. The trunk is huge for the car. We had our first wintry mix and I decided to take the car instead of the Endeavor. It handled better than the SUV. The traction light never came on and it braked so easily. No spinning or sliding when I took off. I love my G4 even more!! 2019-Still loving this car. No complaints! 2020-Coming upon my 3rd year, still great! Brake pads are a little worn and time for a transmission flush. I'm at 423000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love the Minibug! Peter F , 09/14/2017 ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought a 2017 Mirage G4 400 miles ago and am completely satisfied. The milage is unreal... coming from a Nissan truck... I filled up after 300 miles with $19.75 of gas.. and ran it all the way down to see what would happen.. the gas gauge (whole thing) flashes in its final gasps. I didn't run out of gas though.. and think I had a gallon left. Road noise a little loud.. drives like a very small car but still.. for my new commuter it's GREAT! Again, coming from a truck, it handles very nicely.. agile.. and I love the reliable BT connection and it DOES play my podcasts on Audio Blu-Ray disk format (or through phone). It remembers where I left off! Other cars do NOT. I average 38mpg. 38mpg x 9 gallons = 342 miles. More than my 21 gallon truck that's for sure! Roomy and spacious.. like the Tardis.. it just looks so SMALL from the outside. Trunk huge too. Super happy. Time will tell on reliability but I have a lifetime powertrain warranty. Bought it at 8000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value