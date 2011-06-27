  1. Home
Used 1994 Mercury Villager Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg15/21 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/420.0 mi.300.0/420.0 mi.300.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 4800 rpm151 hp @ 4800 rpm151 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.8 in.34.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity115 cu.ft.115 cu.ft.115 cu.ft.
Length189.9 in.189.9 in.189.9 in.
Curb weight4015 lbs.4015 lbs.4015 lbs.
Height67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width73.7 in.73.7 in.73.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • White
