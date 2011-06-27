  1. Home
Used 2009 Mercury Milan Premier Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Milan
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/455.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower221 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.1 in.
Length191.4 in.
Curb weight3303 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume115.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sport Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moss Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Ink Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vivid Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Clearcoat Tri-Coat
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Vapor Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
