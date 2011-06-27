2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Consumer Reviews
Rolling Technology Display
Just leased this car after previously leasing a 2016 CLS400. Huge leap ahead. Other than seats that are too aggressively bolstered for a everyday sedan, I love this vehicle. Best parts are an amazing powertrain with effortless and endless power, beautiful interior, great stereo and safety features and a 5th seat. Technology isn’t always intuitive but learning curve isn’t steep. Truck shrunk a bit as well from the last generation. It may not have a ton of personality as most cars are just snout perfect nowadays but it’s truly a fantastic vehicle I’d recommend to anyone and makes a great family vehicle for my wife, me and our 2 year old.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Cabin noise beyond tolerance
Complete disappointment.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love my 2019 CLS 53
I love love this car and I traded a 2016 Bentley V8s convertible for it. My car is matte selenite grey and one report said it is difficult to care for. I generally wash it my self and it is the easiest car I’ve ever had to keep clean. If the wheels are clean the car alwa6s looks clean no matter how dirty I might be
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
